Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

In this edition, we get to know Lindsay Adams. Though Lindsay hasn’t been around as a CFCR volunteer host for too long, she made an immediate mark on the station with her enthusiasm and commitment to community radio. She started by filling in on the Thursday 8-10am Green Eggs & Ham while Lenny was on holidays in the summer of 2015, before taking a semi-permanent positiong, sharing the Tuesday 8-10am slot every other week in September 2015. For most new hosts, starting a regular hosting gig right before CFCR’s annual FM-Phasis fundraising drive is a daunting task, but Lindsay met the challenge head-on, and was one of our top pledge-earning new hosts, bringing in over $650!

Lindsay has also been a big help off the air, pitching in with various CFCR fundraiser and events, including our “Table in the Tunnel” at the U of S, and is always willing to help with whatever needs to be done. Lindsay’s band The Department Heads has even donated their rock n’ roll skills to help raise money for the station.

After getting a new job recently, Lindsay had to step down from her regular hosting post, but we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of her around CFCR’s halls (at least we hope not!).

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

I began listening to CFCR after I moved to Saskatoon and got a job serving at The Yard & Flagon Pub with the amazing Lenore Maier. I loved listening to her program and being introduced to new music. I had always been a big fan of the community radio station CJSW back home in Calgary, AB.

Why do you volunteer?

I volunteer at CFCR because I love music & I really enjoy promoting local artists and events. I also love meeting new people.

Why is CFCR important to the community?

CFCR is important to the broad Saskatoon community because it supports and promotes local independent artists & events.

On a smaller scale, CFCR brings together volunteers of all ages, genders, races, and backgrounds, creating a really diverse community of like-minded music-loving folks who contribute to causes and events they’re passionate about.

CFCR promotes volunteerism & that’s GREAT for ANY community!

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

My first time solo hosting I was incredibly nervous and I freaked when I saw the studio phone ring. I answered it so slowly and I honestly think my voice cracked, “Umm Hello? CFCR studio. How can I help you?”

It turned out to be my good bud James McKnight from (local band) Wizards, just calling to tell me what a good job I was doing! It was the sweetest thing and it totally put me at ease. McKNIGHT!

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

I’ve always loved our station manager Neil’s So Many Roads program. Neil plays a great mix of folk, blues, and country and he’s got the most prolific collection of factoids about every artist. Plus he delivers the weather like a long-time pro. It’s the best. I swear I’m not sucking up. Love you Neil.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

Tough Call!

Favourite local band lately, for my taste, is The Buzzardline. I love high-energy rock & roll and those guys put on a SHOW!

Non-local band I’d have to say Beck. I’ve loved him forever and he’s STILL putting out amazing albums. His discography is totally diverse & I have a huge crush on him for life.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I love eating. It takes up most of my time. I also love checking out bands around town, at shows you can usually find me close to the stage dancing like an idiot.

I love practicing & performing with my band boyfriends Arlan, Jeff, and Sam in The Department Heads.

I also love volunteering with Girls Rock Camp Saskatoon where I get to be surrounded by many of Saskatoon’s most talented female musicians.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

I LOVE pineapple on my pizza. When in combination with jalapeños it can be a serious game changer. Absolutely delicious. Sweet & spicy. Dude.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

When it comes to books, I’m a HUGE Margaret Atwood fan. As far as I’m concerned she is Canadian Royalty.

Movies? I recently watched a flick called Ex Machina written and directed by Alex Garland that TOTALLY blew my mind. Suspenseful Sci-Fi. Loved it. Highly recommend. But CFCR host Tyler Baptist (Reel To Reel, Fridays, 6:30-7pm) is the expert on all things film so I’d have to differ to his professional opinion.

And now, here's a recap of some of Lindsay's favourite bands, as stated above, as well as a link to another one of her local volunteering passions, Girls Rock Camp Saskatoon!

Beck - "Say Goodbye" (Live)

My crush Beck, live on The Tonight Show, playing a song off his most recent masterpiece, Morning Phase.

The Buzzardline - "Baby Joe"

The local act I was telling you about, The Buzzardline.

The Garrys - "Truey Bluey"

Another favourite local act, The Garrys, featuring three talented CFCR hosts!

