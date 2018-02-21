Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your community radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

In the relavitely short time as a CFCR host, Jordan Stovra has already made his mark in more ways than one. Since joining as a fill-in host in late 2016, doing shows like Snake Mountain Mixtape (RIP) and TV Party Tonight, before moving to a permanent slot on the Monday RCMP. More recently, you're likely to recognize his grizzly bear voice as a mainstay on The Buzz. His regular spot has been the Monday Buzz, but he's moved over to Wednesdays temporarily, while he continues his studies at the U of S.

Apart from being a reliable weekly host and fill-in host, Jordan has also shown great initiative as a volunteer off the air. He is always eager to help at CFCR events (like our recent Chinese New Year Feast), and is keen to spread the word about the station (including our upcoming FEMFEST! event). Jordan really showed his abilities as a fundraiser in his first FM-Phasis funding drive last fall, challenging fellow Buzz host Brendan Flaherty to a fundraising competition, whereby the loser would shave his beard. Though he narrowly lost out on the wager and shaved his magnificent beard, Jordan was able to raise over $900 for Saskatoon Community Radio.

But Jordan's most indelible mark to date came shortly before the 2017 Christmas holiday break, when Jordan showed up with a tasty treat for CFCR staff. While most people would expect to receive gift boxes of chocolates, cookies or other sweets during the holidays, Jordan decided he would bring a variety platter of smoked salmon. It sounds kind of weird, but it was the most unexpected and delicious holiday miracle ever. Thank-you, Jordan Stovra!

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

In my formative years at Aden Bowman Collegiate, I was fortunate to be surrounded by people who were a part of the Collective Voice program (Mondays, 6:30-7pm), but not involved in the program myself. From there, my cousin Spencer Martin (former Buzz & RCMP host, and current host of Born Under Punches, Saturdays, 9-10pm), started hosting, and about nine months later, I followed suit.

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I volunteer because I like being a part of the community that CFCR has cultivated here in Saskatoon. Not only are they a collective of the raddest people around, but the volunteers at CFCR try and make a difference in the community and that can be represented in events like FEMFEST! (March 2nd at Amigos Cantina).

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

I would not say anything that crazy has happened while I have been on air. I interviewed Shotgun Jimmie and two members of The Burning Hell and that could only be described as an interesting and educational experience for myself. It seems like every time I host TV Party Tonight, an older regular listener always calls in and request “Punk Rock Girl” by The Dead Milkmen. Though, I would say nothing crazy has happened on air at CFCR.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

Born Under Punches, Hysterio!, TV Party Tonight, The Wonder Years, Friday RCMP (mostly for "Show Corner"), Friday Buzz (Even though Brendan did take my beard from me), Comic Chat, Reel to Reel, Fake Headlines.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

It is a hard race between The Karpinka Brothers, The Garrys and Man Meat for my favourite local artists. I do enjoy my Punk music, so The Clash, Bad Religion and NOFX are probably my favorite non-local bands.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I play Rugby recreationally, and I watch my fair share of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

I do not think this counts, but the Sesame crust at Swan Pizza is my favourite feature of a good slice of pizza. I do like a good pepperoni pizza though. Least favourite would be olives or pineapple. Both are trash.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

I have been binge watching The Office with my partner, so that has been pretty great. Really enjoyed The Last Jedi.

Here's a short sampler of tunes selected by Jordan:

NOFX - "The Death of John Smith"



The Clash - "Guns of Brixton"



Propagandhi - "Anchorless"



The Weakerthans - "Plea from a Cat named Virtue"



The Garrys - "Manitouna"

