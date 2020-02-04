Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your Community Radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

Meet Nikki Phipps!

Nikki started volunteering after seeing a Facebook post looking for a Swing Shift host on Thursdays. She thought, “yeah, I could do that”, since she has a decent jazz collection and figured she could put a good show together. She’s volunteered with all sorts of different programs, like Green Eggs and Ham, Learn to Sing, Born Under Punches, and Fake Headlines. She settled in with a regular slot on RCMP, and says she has “discovered so much hosting this show and have a newfound love for our music scene”. Nikki has been quick to help out with off-air events as well, and is an enthusiastic supporter of the station! Life moves fast for Nikki and she hosted her last regular RCMP last month, but catch her filling in on other shows soon.

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

I’ve listened to CFCR since high school in the late ‘90s. Friends and family were hosts. It was a cool thing to do and ran parallel to Saskatoon’s music scene, which was very young, hip, and active at the time. It was a free way to hear the latest music, especially what was underground and most interesting. This is still true.

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I started volunteering to give something to myself that I enjoyed. My life was filled to the brim with work at the time, so giving myself time to explore music and create a program was a gift. Music has always been a huge part of my life and by carving out time for it I was able to rediscover a part of myself lost in the fray of sludging through the bog of work . I think CFCR is important to the community for this reason, as well. The hosts are truly putting a part of themselves out there and the listeners certainly vote with their dial, so they need to be mindful of their audience, not just what they’re listening to but maybe how that might impact their day. There is a personal connection built with regular listeners, and the possibility of truly turning someone on. It’s a great opportunity to share.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

I’m pretty prepared, so I haven’t had any mishaps. A great opportunity I recently had was to showcase a young musician who is entering the jazz scene and until recently was really only immersed in Hip Hop. We talked connections between the genres, he came with a great playlist and prepared good notes. Other highlights of the year were interviewing Sean Orr of Vancouver’s NEEDs, (wicked show), and another Vancouver band, Morning Show, live on the Buzz.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

Carter Engle’s Green Eggs and Ham on Wednesdays: he’s genuine and his playlist is killer. I love how open minded he is and that he is always working to improve himself.

Who is your favourite local band right now?

Close Talker. This band is on the rise and I am so excited for them. Sex Geckos have so much potential as well, and represent what I think every young person in Saskatoon should be doing: I want to see more teenagers with bands. Like, why aren’t there bands pouring out of high schools right now? There is a lot of untapped talent out there and you can’t tell me kids no longer hate their parents, the “system” or “the man”…seriously, trade in your protest sign for a guitar, some drums, and some hot lyrics. Get your message out!

Non-local band?

Canadian bands I’m excited for are FRIGs, Dilly Dally and Morning Show. My favourite bands of all time are: Motorhead, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Modest Mouse, Queens of the Stone Age, Silversun Pickups, Death From Above 1979, Radiohead, Talking Heads, Led Zeppelin and the Beatles. I’m in love with too many bands to list.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I read, lift weights, blog about groceries, and I’m in the Navy.

Lastly...

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Pepperoni Mushroom for the win. Least favourite is that crumbly sausage…it’s not great.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

Book: ugh, nothing great lately. Maybe Galapagos by Kurt Vonnegut? Favourite book of all time is Catch 22 by Joseph Heller. TV: I watch Jeopardy, but other than that I can’t really say. TV kind of sucks. Favourite shows of all time is The Simpsons Seasons 1-9, Adventure Time, Clone High, and Arrested Development Season 1-3; I could really die happy if those were all of the shows that existed, like, ever…and Jeopardy.

Here is a selection of tunes selected by Nikki Phipps for your listening pleasure.

Mounties, “Minimum Effort”

Frigs: Talking Pictures

Dilly Dally: Live Performance KEXP Seattle

Death From Above: Live Performance House of Strombo

Here are some out of Canada Gems that I think folks should know about:

Broncho: Sandman/Boys Got to Go

Little Dragon: Summertearz Live

Modest Mouse: Teeth Like God’s Shoe Shine (This song changed my life. I mean it. Imagine the rest of the world disappearing while your eyesight narrows down a dark corridor of sight and the world just disappears. That is what happened when I first heard this song. I hope everyone gets to have an experience like this when they hear something. Transformative). I would do a full show talking about this album. It’s singular, it’s pivotal, it’s a monolith. Everyone should hear it, and then love it or hate it or just leave it.

Who do YOU think we should feature next time on "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer?" Let us know who your favourite CFCR host or volunteer is and you could win some great prizes! Just email us at cfcr@cfcr.ca and we'll take it from there.

Be a part of the community at CFCR by volunteering! You can apply to be a host and pitch your show idea --- OR you can be a part of the CFCR Army of Volunteers!

You could be the host of one of our existing daily/weekly programs (like Green Eggs & Ham, The Buzz, The Swing Shift, etc), or you can pitch your own idea for a show to CFCR Program Director Jay Allen. You can contact Jay at the station by calling 306-664-6678 or by emailing pd@cfcr.ca. Your friends and neighbours will envy you, and you may even be featured here, for all the world to see--or--hear--or whatever!

And, if you just want to help out in the community or around the station without hosting a show, shoot a message to CFCR’s Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Zakreski at volunteers@cfcr.ca, or call 306-664-6678, and the next time the station needs an extra set of hands, you’ll hear from her.