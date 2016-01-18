Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your community radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

This time around, we’re getting to know long-time host Matty D (aka Matty D Sleaze), who takes to the airwaves late at night on Thursday nights/Friday mornings (12:30-2am), giving listeners a little bit of that, as well as a little bit of this on I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor. Matty plays a diverse range of music on his show, and has a magnetic on-air personality you can’t help but gravitate towards. He also really, really likes the Dr. Who TV show, among many others.

Matty has always been keen to help out around the station, volunteering for many different events & functions, but his contributions on the air are really what shines. For a period of time in last year, Matty stepped in to keep CFCR’s LGBTQ show Rainbow Radio afloat, while CFCR’s Program Director conducted a search for new hosts to take it over, all the while holding down his own program on Thursday nights.

How did you first come to learn about CFCR? Sometime in high school when I was becoming more aware of what was happening in the world. Cruising and listening to CFCR, and then going to Denny's. We were in high school!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community? Well, why I volunteer and why CFCR is important are really the same answer. I love music and sharing. Listening to CFCR is like a real conversation, and frankly you need that in the midst of the world, and even though I love that Adele jam, you need that diversity. I’ve learnt I like different kinds of music I never expected. So, even though sometimes I have nothing to say, I have music that I feel and relate to, and that will tell its own tale. I’m a firm believer in music therapy.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air? Nothing too crazy, and I’ve been doing this awhile. I’m more of a "Oh why don't I hear anything?" kind of guy, and then I realize I just need to plug the adapter in harder. I had this one guy from the Saskatoon correctional write me a letter a week for like a year. It was really sweet at first, but I can only give so many shout outs (haha). Now I love that story.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)? Comic chat, Radio Book Club, Nothin’ But A G Thang and Gospel Express! I really could go on!

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band? Fav local The Cracker Cats (if I can pick 'on hiatus' groups). Non-local, Arctic Monkeys, of course. (Editor’s note: Matty’s program name is the title of an Arctic Monkeys song!)

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do? I love going to the gym, reading my comics or trying to make my own.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping? Favourite is classic pepperoni; least favourite, pineapple. I just feel fruit should be enjoyed solo, like only the one you’re eating, no pie, no fruit salad, and absolutely no strawberries on my sacred waffles!

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently? Best book is a tough one. Wicked is up there, but I have to say the one I keep re-reading is Catcher In The Rye. My new favorite TV obsession is this British soap opera, Hollyoaks. I love the British juice, plus they actually have more than one LGBT character and everyone gets in the action; they're not there simply to fill a quota, which as a gay identified man, I appreciate. Plus, they are much more glam on this than Coronation Street. ;)

As mentioned before, Matty's taste in music is literally all over the place, and this is just a little taste of some songs he really digs:

Girls Aloud - "Something New"

There's nothing better than juicy pop track and Girls Aloud knock it out everytime. This song came out xmas 2012 and I still spin it almost daily.



Ayokay - "Kings Of Summer (Ft. Quinn XCII)"

The lyrics say it the best, "jumping off the porch like mom's not home." Such a feel good tune, that's what I like.



Jhene Aiko - "Drinking And Driving"

Such powerful relatable music. Very chill and beautiful and always with purpose. Her catalogue is great for when you don't know what to do or how to feel especially.



Josef Salvat - "Open Season (Gryffin Remix)"

Get down, feel good.



Leon Else - "River Full Of Liquor"

Some of the most beautifully depressing music you've heard in awhile.



Who should we feature next time on "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer?" Let us know who your favourite CFCR host or volunteer is and you could win some great prizes! Just email us at info@cfcr.ca and we'll take it from there.