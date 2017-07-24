Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your community radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

Curtis has been part of the CFCR hosting family for upwards of two decades. He began by doing the 6-8am shift on Green Eggs & Ham after a friend asked if he wanted to co-host with him. After a few years, they moved to an evening slot on Tuesdays and Fistful Of Booyah! was born. After a few more years, they moved to an open spot on Friday evenings. His co-host left a number of years ago, but Curtis kept on truckin’, and has been in the Friday 7:30-9pm time slot ever since, spinning a mix of rock n' roll, blues and lots of Celtic punk.

Curtis has decided it’s time to hang up the headphones on an illustrious volunteer hosting career, but we’ve got a fistful of appreciation for his contributions to CFCR’s airwaves.

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

I was randomly flipping through stations while waiting for a friend at the University. When I got to the bottom of the dial I heard my first Frank Zappa song. It was the strangest thing I'd heard on radio so of course I had to hear more.

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I get to be on the radio and play music I personally enjoy, who wouldn't want to do that? CFCR is important because it's a way to find music you would have never even thought to look for. There's so much good music out there that will never be a hit or make a Top 40 chart. CFCR is a way to discover what else you're missing.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

I had someone phone in a song request while he was in jail. I wish I could remember the name of the band but I do remember liking the song.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

I've always had a soft spot for Sounds of Scotland. Nightwaves ranks up there for me too.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band? (**Feel free to adapt this to your interests, if you’re not a music show host (ie: actor, artist, etc.**)

It's hard to pick a favourite but locally I would say that Jordan Cook gets more airtime in my house than any other "local" band (I know I should call him Reignwolf, but for reasons I can't explain, I refuse). Non-locally, it's much harder to pick but I'm listening to a lot of The Dreadnoughts lately and bands like The Temperance Movement. Of course I do know almost every Great Big Sea song by heart (even the pop songs no one else seems to like) so they make the list too.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I enjoy my perpetual fight to keep my lawn alive. Everyone needs an exercise in futility in their life. I also enjoy yelling at the TV when I'm watching reality shows, going to every superhero movie the industry can churn out (even the bad ones) and hanging out with my wife (she didn't make me write that, honest).

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Most favourite: Bacon followed closely by all the other meats. Least favourite: Vegetables. Although I will make an exception for banana peppers.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

Best Book: The Tao of Pooh

Best Movie: Logan

Here's a list of tunes picked by Curtis. Check it out!

The Dreadnoughts - "Gintlemen's Club"



Danko Jones - "Just A Beautiful Day"



Monster Truck - "Don't Tell Me How To Live"



The Real McKenzies - "Northwest Passage"



The Temperance Movement - "Three Bulleits"

Royal Deluxe - "Make a Little Money"



CFCR would like to give thanks to Nino's Restaurant for sponsoring "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer!"

Who do YOU think we should feature next time on "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer?" Let us know who your favourite CFCR host or volunteer is and you could win some great prizes! Just email us at info@cfcr.ca and we'll take it from there.

Be a part of the community at CFCR by volunteering! You can apply to be a host and pitch your show idea --- OR you can be a part of the CFCR Army of Volunteers!

You could be the host of one of our existing daily/weekly programs (like Green Eggs & Ham, The Buzz or The Swing Shift), or you can pitch your own idea for a show to CFCR Program Director Jay Allen. You can contact Jay at the station by calling (306) 664-6678 or by emailing pd@cfcr.ca. Your friends and neighbours will envy you, and you may even be featured here, for all the world to see--or--hear--or whatever!

And if you just want to help out in the community or around the station without hosting a show, shoot a message to CFCR’s Volunteer Coordinator at volunteers@cfcr.ca, or call at 306-664-6678, and the next time the station needs an extra set of hands, you’ll hear from us.