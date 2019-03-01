Nick McCormick (aka Nick McDubby) has been a volunteer with CFCR since 2000, and has worn multiple hats with the station as an On-Air Host and a Member on our Board Of Directors.

His wide knowledge and taste in music has been invaluable as a dedicated and willing fill-in host, and he has sat in on episodes of everything from So Many Roads to Classical Connection and Hallucinations. He has held several weekly hosting slots over the years as well, such as a five-year stint on The Swing Shift, over three years on his In The Dub Of The Night program playing dub music, and currently as the host of open-music program RadioCraze, which has been celebrating the positive power of music every Friday from 7:30-9pm since August of 2017.

During one of his terms as a member of CFCR's Board in our earlier days, Nick had the unsavoury task of attending a CRTC hearing to decide the fate of the station, but luckily the fortunes swung in our favour, and our station was able to continue broadcasting. Since then, CFCR has built a much more stable position as a community broadcaster in Saskatoon, due in no small part to the help of volunteers like Nick!

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

My dad used to play it on the radio in the 90s, and I eventually found it myself.

Why do you volunteer?

It gives me great pleasure to be part of such a community as this where there are many eclectic and dedicated volunteers. I really enjoy on air hosting and being able to share my vast music collection with the listeners of Saskatoon. CFCR ROCKS!

Why is CFCR important to the community?

It is an essential part of the cultural and musical fabric in Saskatoon. We are one-of-a-kind and appeal to those who are looking for something beyond the normal Commercial radio stations.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

THE Mary Margaret O’Hara called and made a request.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

Nightwaves (Tuesdays, 9-11pm), Hysterio (Thursdays, 9-10pm), The Songwriters (Tuesdays, 1-2pm) & Pirate Radio (Thursdays, 7:30-9pm).

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

Local: The Garrys

Non-Local: Tie between Wilco & Dawes.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

Be a dad, Read, Listen to music, Watch movies, Play my bass.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Favourite: Pineapple

Least: Mushrooms

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

Jeff Tweedy’s autobiography Let's Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc.

Here are a few music selections chosen by Nick, to give you an idea of what you migth hear on RadioCraze!

Beck - "Heart Is A Drum"



Wilco - "How To Fight Lonliness"



Dawes - "Roll With The Punches"



Real Ones - "Don't Kill My Vibe" (Sigrid Cover)



