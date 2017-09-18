Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your community radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

Compared to our last featured-host, Curtis Tessmer, Daniel "Trash Can Dan" Mireault is a relative newbie to CFCR's airwaves, joining the station just over two years ago. But, he has taken to the early morning airwaves like a majestic downtown pigeon takes flight, starting off by filling in on Green Eggs & Ham and The Buzz before becoming a staple in our Green Eggs & Ham lineup, hosting every other Wednesday from 6-8am. Daniel has been an entusiasic volunteer off the air as well, and participates strongly in our annual FM-Phasis fundraising campaign.

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

When I moved to Saskatoon, the first thing I did was look up the community radio station. By chance, my friend, Notorious B.I.B (former CFCR host Bibian Rajakumar), was a host for Green Eggs and told me all about the station.

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

It makes me happy. CFCR connects the community. It is truly a station by the people for the people. The folks at CFCR are lovely and the folks that listen are also wonderful.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

One time a couple called in because they were debating who sang "Wonderful Tonight." They said, "Hi, is this the radio? We need to settle a $5 bet on who sings a song." They were chuckling non-stop and we had a great little chat. (Editor's note: The singer of "Wonderful Tonight" is Eric Clapton.)

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

There Goes That Song Again and Green Eggs & Ham are the ones I get to tune into the most.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

Favourite local band at the moment is The Garrys.

Favourite non-local band is Sylvan Esso.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

Recycle and ride my bike.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Favourite is sesame seeds on the crust, least favourite is anchovies.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

Whatever bookclub is reading. Best book of recent is The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie. It was pure bliss.

And now, have a gander at a short playlist of songs chosen by Daniel himself. It gives a bit of an audio picture of what you might hear on his episode of Green Eggs & Ham:

Big Thief - "Shark Smile"



Sylvan Esso - "Die Young"



Chastity Belt - "Joke"



Willie Dunn - "I Pity The Country"



CFCR would like to give thanks to Nino's Restaurant for sponsoring "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer!"

Who do YOU think we should feature next time on "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer?" Let us know who your favourite CFCR host or volunteer is and you could win some great prizes! Just email us at info@cfcr.ca and we'll take it from there.

Be a part of the community at CFCR by volunteering! You can apply to be a host and pitch your show idea --- OR you can be a part of the CFCR Army of Volunteers!

You could be the host of one of our existing daily/weekly programs (like Green Eggs & Ham, The Buzz or The Swing Shift), or you can pitch your own idea for a show to CFCR Program Director Jay Allen. You can contact Jay at the station by calling (306) 664-6678 or by emailing pd@cfcr.ca. Your friends and neighbours will envy you, and you may even be featured here, for all the world to see--or--hear--or whatever!

And, if you just want to help out in the community or around the station without hosting a show, shoot a message to CFCR’s Volunteer Coordinator at volunteers@cfcr.ca, or call at 306-664-6678, and the next time the station needs an extra set of hands, you’ll hear from us.