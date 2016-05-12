Summer festival season is starting to ramp up, with MoSoFest returning for another round of music and fun!

The local multi-venue festival returns for its sixth year this June 16th-18th with some exciting performers, from folk legend and Polaris Prize-winner Buffy Sainte-Marie, to contemporary Canadian mainstays Shotgun Jimmie and The Pack AD, to local upstarts The Garrys, Man Meat and Waitress, MoSo promises to offer a wide variety of amazing shows.

More bands include: SUUNS, Duchess Says, Close Talker, The Burning Hell, HSY, Homo Monstrous, Me The Guts, Young Benjamins, Partner, and Willie Thrasher, who has gained notariety after the release of the Light In The Attic Records' Native North America compilation.

Good luck!

