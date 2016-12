The Ness Creek Music Festival has announced the first bands of their 2016 lineup!

Yukon Blonde, Good For Grapes, Kacy & Clayton, and Les Hay Babies will be making an appearance in the boreal forest July 14th to 16th!



Get your advance weekend passes ONLINE, McNally Robinson Saskatoon, and Third & Main in Big River.

Many more bands to be announced very soon, as well as the Friday night CFCR stage. It's shaping up to be another awesome time, so hope to see you out!