Thank you to everyone who attended our Kacy & Clayton show at The Bassment on Tuesday, June 19th. The night was packed full of amazing music and great people under one roof. We also managed to raise $2800 for CFCR Community Radio!

Enjoy some pictures from the evening, courtesy of the fantastic Niki Hartmann of Raw Photography. Niki is a fantastic photographer, so definitely show her some support if you are ever in need!