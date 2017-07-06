During a recent archaelogical dig in downtown Saskatoon, some very historic and important artifacts were unearthed. They are photographs documenting the music and art festival known as "Sled Island" in Calgary, AB in the year 2016...

But seriously folks, what happened was our Program Director Jay realized that he didn't post his Sled Island pictures from 2016, so we're going to show them to you now! That's what #TBT is meant for, right? That time that someone did a thing, and now they're posting about it, a year later. Right?

Anyway, we'll be posting our coverage from the 2017 festival starting next week, but we thought we'd start with this throwback batch of photos from last year's festival, featuring a bunch of really awesome bands.

Burro

together PANGEA

CFCR 2016 Showcase!
respectfulchild

Waitress

The Switching Yard

Adolyne

Traces

Backhomes

Shooting Guns

Betrayers

 

The Sonics

Built To Spill

Guided By Voices


All photos (c) 2016 Jay Allen