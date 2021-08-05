Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon.

If you're looking for specific events, head on over to cfcr.ca/events

YMCA of Saskatoon to Hold First Ever Job Fair

Saskatoon, SK: The YMCA of Saskatoon is excited to announce we will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, August 18th, 10am-12pm at the YMCA downtown location (25-22nd Street East).

The YMCA is looking for people seeking an exciting and fulfilling career working for one of the largest social purpose charitable organizations in Saskatoon. We are currently hiring for full-time Early Childhood Educators and part-time Before and After School Program Leaders, Lifeguards, and Facility Attendants. Please check career section on website for job descriptions: https://ymcasaskatoon.org/about

Have you ever wondered about the history of the Forestry Farm Park? Join The Friends of the Forestry Farm House for a tour of this National Historic Site of Canada. Walking Tours are Sundays, August 29 and September 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Meet on the front steps of the

Superintendent’s Residence (the big brick house)

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

Tours are free.

This is an outdoor activity. Masks are optional, but encouraged.

Bunkhouse Project artists hosting an exhibition of their work Saturday, August 28 For immediate release: August 5, 2021 CY21-2366 Four artists who participated in the Artists in Place: The Bunkhouse Project from September 1, 2020 to April 27, 2021 are hosting a come-and-go exhibition of their work on Saturday, August 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The work of visual artists Kas Rea and Julia Million will be on display in the Friends of the Forestry Farm House at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, and Wonder City Collective theatre artists Drew Mantyka and Sammy Ramsay will be presenting their work nearby on the park grounds. The exhibition will also include a sneak peek of the work being created by the artists currently in residency at the Bunkhouse – Peace Akintade, Micah Jane, Cristine Andrew-Stuckel, Diana Roelens, Jane Reväe McWhirter and Ania Ślusarczyk. Having been delayed due to the pandemic, the artists are looking forward to hosting this event where they can share their work with the local community. We hope you partake in what is sure to be an inspiring and creative afternoon in one of the most picturesque and relaxing locations in Saskatoon. Artists in Place: The Bunkhouse Project is an artist-in-residence program sponsored by the City of Saskatoon. For more information, visit saskatoon.ca/bunkhouse. -30- For more City of Saskatoon news, program information, Service Alerts, Traffic Detours, and links to our social media channels, please visit saskatoon.ca.

The Saskatoon Blues Society will hold the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, August 25th starting at 7 pm, at Amigo's in their Back Room.



Members in good standing of the Saskatoon Blues Society are eligible to run for the 2021-2022 Saskatoon Blues Society Board of Directors. Nominations will be accepted from the floor.

Art lovers taking advantage of a walk along the beautiful South Saskatchewan River Landing are in for a treat August 20, 21 and 22nd as a unique art and sound installation is held at the A.L. Cole Pump House.

This not for profit (Free Admission) exhibition, suitable for all ages, features the collaborative works of artists Lynn Salo (painter and object maker) Prince Albert, Cecile Miller (ceramist and interdisciplinary artist) Saskatoon, and Rich Miller (Musician, composer, and sound designer) Saskatoon. The show presents two- and three-dimensional works, combined with audio, exploring the theme of migration.

The Migration & Transformation exhibition runs for three days: Friday August 20th to Sunday August 22nd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday.

Mask wearing is welcome. Don’t forget your phone and earbuds or headphones. Hope to see you!

Folkfest 2021

Streaming Live August 20 & 21 at 7 p.m.

Summer in Saskatoon means Folkfest!

Are you ready for a FREE trip around the globe?

Gather your bubble in the backyard and tune into FOlkfest 2021 for two virtual evenings filled with cultural dance, music, song and FOOD!

From the lake, backyard, or in your home, digitally experience a diverse array of cultural performances. Of course, as Folkfest is synonymous with food, there will be even more cooking demonstrations this year! Click here to sign up for all the details!

While virtual, we are recreating the festival atmosphere that we all miss experiencing. There will be exciting new activities for Folkfesters to enjoy throughout the summer.

Have something to submit? Email PSA@cfcr.ca with all the details. This is the same e-mail used to submit to our on-air segment, Community Events Magazine. Not every submission will make it on air or on this webpage, and posts are at the discretion of CFCR staff.