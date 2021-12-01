Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatoon.

Persephone Theatre Hosting Healthcare Workers Appreciation Night

Persephone Theatre wants to thank healthcare workers by hosting an Appreciation Night on December 21 of its holiday production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and support staff, will have the opportunity to see the production, free of charge, thanks to the generous support of donors

Healthcare workers can book tickets by calling the box office at 306-384-7727. When they pick up their tickets, they must show proof of employment, which could include an employee badge or a pay stub from their last pay cheque. Group bookings can be made through Development Officer Tatrina Tai at 306-384-2126 ext. 244.

This holiday season, we at the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre are asking the tough question, “Would You Know If Your Neighbour Was Hungry?”

Hunger is an issue with many faces. It’s the grandparents having to work so they can provide for the grandchildren they’re taking care of. The father that can’t work after having surgery that’s finding his disability cheque only covers his rent. It’s single mothers skipping meals to make sure that their children have enough to eat.

Hunger is also the 1 in 4 children in Saskatchewan that are living in poverty. This number is one we’re painfully familiar with at the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre as nearly half of our clients are children.

Until the end of December, we’re raising food and funds to support the community. Join us in asking, “Would You Know If Your Neighbour Was Hungry?” and get involved by donating today.

Those that are wishing to donate can do so on our website at www.saskatoonfoodbank.org/donate

There Was and There Was Not

Linda Duvall & Avi Ratnayake

Available online starting December 10, 2021

Reception: December 10, 2021 at 7pm. Please rsvp at artistic@pavedarts.ca

There Was and There Was Not confronts and vanquishes the power of the omnipresent video conferencing platforms. Linda Duvall & Avi Ratnayake’s www adventure sends users on a search through a network of connections by engaging with stories, sound and visual, and playing games. The artists invite you to join them on the web as they traipse around informed failure / digital inertia.

Part of Dear www

October 29, 2021 to January 21, 2022

Artists include: Martina Hynan & Monique Blom, Linda Duvall & Avi Ratnayake, & Martina Cleary & Janelle Pewapsconias. Curated by Moran Been-noon, Curator-in-residence, glór.



PAVED Arts has joined forces with glór in Co. Clare, Ireland to co-present each digital project.

MORE INFO

Creative Kids is a charitable-giving program designed to provide grants of up to $750 per year to vulnerable Saskatchewan children and youth, ages 4 to 19, who face barriers to accessing arts and cultural activities such as music, dance, culture, arts or theatre.

Starting November 17, Creative Kids’ 12 Days of Giving Holiday Campaign remind the people of Saskatchewan about the benefits of cultural activity for children and youth. For every donation made, Creative Kids sends out beautiful bookmark you can use as a keepsake or as a gift. All the funds raised stay right in Saskatchewan to support kids in your local community. Gifts $20 and over receive an official tax receipt.

For more information about the Creative Kids Holiday Giving campaign, please visit www.creativekidssask.ca

Saskatchewan Craft Council invites you to participate in an interactive exhibition by Regina artists Karlie King and Ashley Johnson



This collaborative exhibition between ceramic artist Karlie King and dancer Ashley Johnson provides an interactive space where the audience can consider how anatomy and personal experiences connect us all.



King works in a variety of media and forms; her sculptural works in this exhibition

—

ceramic anatomical hearts

—

are meant to be held, sensed, and touched to connect us with our own bodies.



Johnson has researched her own heart condition and interviewed medical professionals to translate anatomical language into a vocabulary which inspires her movement and poetic works.



An artist talk by Karlie King and performance from Ashley Johnson will be held at the SCC Gallery on Saturday, January 8th. Ashley will also host a special workshop on Sunday, January 9th that will lead participants through movements, interacting with the exhibition. Stay tuned for details on these in-person events.



The artists would like to acknowledge the support of SK Arts in the creation of this work.



Dates: November 20, 2021 – January 8, 2022

Location: Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery, 813 Broadway Ave, Saskatoon, SK

To book a personal tour, please contact (306) 653-3616 ext. 0 or

.

The Saskatchewan German Council has partnered with the Saskatchewan Choral Federation to bring to you the second annual Christmas Sing-Along of traditional and contemporary seasonal songs.

We invite you to join us and many others from around the province via Zoom on Sunday, December 19th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

Grab some coffee, hot chocolate or mulled wine (Glühwein) to join us in this relaxed setting singing from the safety of your home.

Please feel free to share this information with your members. Everyone is welcome to join (however we will have a limited number of participants).

Click here to register for the Christmas Sing-Along.

The Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

@Nutrien Plaza Makes It Return

The popular winter destination is currently scheduled to reopen for the season on Wednesday, December 15.

Weather permitting, the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink @Nutrien Plaza will be open for the season as of December 15th, 2021! Located in Kiwanis Memorial Park North beside the Delta Bessborough Hotel, this beautiful outdoor rink is available to the community at no cost. However, donations do support continued operations of the facility. The rink is open Wednesday thru Sunday from 1 pm – 8 pm, featuring hourly skate times.

Much like the last season, COVID protocols will be in effect. This includes a limited number of people on the ice at all times as well as pre-registration for skating times and very minimal walk-ups accepted if there is space available. New skate times are released every Monday at Noon via Eventbrite.

Andrea Lafond, CEO of Meewasin talked about the rink as a key winter activity, “The Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink @Nutrien Plaza has been a popular destination for a long time. Meewasin is pleased to continue to offer this activity in a fashion that everyone can enjoy safely. As long as the weather cooperates, of course.”

For more information, contact Andrea Lafond at 306-665-6887 or at alafond@meewasin.com

Meewasin Announces Sip & Skate

This new Meewasin experience will show a completely different side of the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink @Nutrien Plaza.

The Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink @Nutrien Plaza has been a mainstay of winter fun in Saskatoon for years. Now, Meewasin is offering the opportunity to enjoy the Rink in a completely new way called Sip & Skate.

Join us on select Saturdays in January and February at the Meewasin Rink. Enjoy a hearty welcome from some of our favourite Meewasin team members all while enjoying an exclusive small group skate. Cap off your experience with a Fireside S’Mores Box from The Prairie Grazer and a warm beverage featuring local spirits from Lucky Bastard Distillers in a Meewasin take-home mug.

Dates for Sip & Skate are January 15, January 29, February 12, and February 26. Guests can choose one of two skate times each day, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM or from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Tickets and details can be found online through the Meewasin website. Please note that these events are all 19+.

Andrea Lafond, CEO of Meewasin is excited for this new opportunity. “The Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink @Nutrien Plaza is one of the best winter spots in Saskatoon. And Sip & Skate will give the city a brand new way to enjoy it!”

City announces several public artwork installations in Saskatoon

The City is pleased to announce several recent public artwork installations at various locations throughout the Downtown, Riversdale and Broadway areas:

“Make a Wish” by Kyle Thornley. Steel sculpture that captures the essence of resilience, growth and optimism expressed through a mature dandelion stalk and seeds, held by vibrant, colourful fingers. Located Downtown at the corner of 2nd Avenue N and 23rd Street E.

“Inner City” by Josh Jacobson. Mural highlighting an urban female jackrabbit bounding towards Saskatoon city centre. “Inner City” is 1,675 square feet in size, making it one of the largest murals in the city. Located in River Landing beneath the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge.

“Resurgence” by Ruth Cuthand and Henry Lau, painted by Steven Paul. 3D aluminum sculpture of a buffalo cow and calf in an intimate position, representing the relationship between Indigenous people and the buffalo. Located in the Riversdale Business Improvement District (BID) at the corner of 20th Street and Avenue B.

“Carousal” by Karen Ho Fatt Lee. Two aluminum carousel-type horses coated in brightly coloured paints (orange, yellow and blue) and attached with a center pole. “Carousal” is a play on words, a merry-go-round of fun and boisterous (carousing) merrymaking. Located in the Broadway BID at the corner of Broadway Avenue and 10th Street.

“Saadat Qalbi/Miyawâtam 1” by Ruth Cuthand and Suada Jailan, curated by Dr. Jen Budney. Hand-painted aluminum sculpture composed of floral motives inspired by both Cree/Michif beadwork and traditional East African henna design. Located in the Broadway BID at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Main Street.

Saskatoon Chamber Singers Announce 2021-22 Season

Following an 18-month hiatus from live performance due to COVID-19, The Saskatoon Chamber Singers are pleased to announce their 2021-22 season. Founded in 1977, The Saskatoon Chamber Singers is an auditioned, mixed voice choir with a passion for performing modern Canadian and international works while sustaining and reviving the classics. Under the direction of James Hawn, the Saskatoon Chamber Singers will present the following four concerts at Knox United Church in Saskatoon:

​Traditions - December 19, 2021

A celebration of holiday traditions featuring A Dylan Thomas Christmas complete with readings from A Child’s Christmas in Wales and interspersed with carols arranged by Jon Washburn

Mekiwin: The Gift

Dec. 15 - 19, 2021

8:00p.m.

Tickets $13 - $18

Mekiwin: The Gift follows the three kohkoms as they try to manage the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Zula Merastee is expecting company this Christmas as Sikos lies in the hospital after accidentally being struck by a snow blower and Clare, eavesdropping on the doctor, finds out Sihko’s condition might be more serious than they had thought. There’s plenty of laughs, love, and miscommunication along the way.

Fruitcake

Dec. 8 - 19, 2021

BackStage Stage - Remai Arts Centre

Pay What You Can - $16/$26/$41

Fruitcake is the story of a family who’s lost its matriarch and is trying to find a way through the holidays without her. The loss of their mother isn’t the only complication this family faces; Si has recently come out as trans-femme but her father has asked her to go back in the closet “just for the holidays”, Jill and Michael are struggling with infertility while their sister-in-law carries her new baby around on her hip, and newly widowed Henry just wants it all to be over so he can go back to his regular visits at the coffee shop.

Burnt Thicket presents Christmas Presence December 10 live benefit performance, Dec 17-31 online

Unique mashup of stories, songs and poetry explores the nativity with a messy but joyful hope

Burnt Thicket Theatre presents Christmas Presence as a live, in-person COVID-safe performance on December 10, followed by an online video release from December 17-31. Audiences can get into the Christmas spirit with this unique mashup of stories and songs that explores the nativity with a messy but joyful hope. This benefit event returns for its seventh year in Saskatoon. Everyone is welcome, including kids.

Featured artists include Yulissa Campos (whose play The Newcomer sold out the Saskatoon Fringe), Tim Bratton (SATAward nominations for My Little Plastic Jesus and Boeing, Boeing), and Stephen Waldschmidt. This year Christmas Presence will feature the music of: Becky Thomas (awarded Best Female Artist at the 2011 Native American Music Awards), Darryl Dozlaw (who records under the name Bewildernest), The Dearhearts, Von Bieker, and others still to be confirmed.

