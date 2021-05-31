Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon.

Don't tell Sum Theatre it can't be done!

I'm so excited to bring you news of the company's 9th season of Theatre in the Park. This year we're breaking all the rules with a ROCK OPERA kicking off in Saskatoon July 2 and then in August, touring to other cities in Saskatchewan.

The performance this year is a ground-breaking performance featuring new music by Amanda Trapp and an original story by Algonquin playwright Yvette Nolan, has been adapted by Sum Theatre's ensemble.

The Other Side of the River tells the story of two communities divided until circumstances force them together and they discover they're not so different after all. The show was inspired by the BIPOC and Indigenous Lives Matter protests that began last year. It features the larger than life puppetry and family fun that have made this event a tradition for our community.

Horizon Youth Cycling Program

The Horizon Youth Cycling Program is an eight-week program run Thursday Nights from July 8 to August 26, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting at the Saskatoon German Club parking lot @ 160 Cartwright Ave, Grasswood. Our program Horizon100’s Youth Cycling Program (HYC) has four main goals: technical mastery (bike-handling skills), cycling safety, learning to express speed through increased effort, and building distance and endurance. We help the kids develop their coordination, strength, stamina and concentration. We emphasize the enjoyment of cycling for the participants, as we appreciate this is the main contributing factor for sport participation of this age group. Our training sessions are lead by National Coaching Certification Program qualified coaches. The program costs $100 per kid.

We are particularly interested in supporting kids from low income families participating in the program. To support these we can waive their fees, supply them bikes and helmets and arrange transportation for them to the program.

OUTSaskatoon's Virtual Camp fYrefly 2021 camper applications are now open. We are looking forward to seeing you at camp this summer!

Last day to apply is July 23, 2021. Please reach out to Wendy at fyrefly@outsaskatoon.ca if you have any questions or check out the website www.fyreflysask.ca

Apply here: https://forms.gle/2D4D7NzDeBDvtxUo6

Happy camping!

Free Drop-in Art at SCYAP, & Gallery



Free art drop-in is open!

Our current hours are Tuesday and Thursday 3pm to 6pm.

We have Covid-19 protocols in place and we limiting the amount of bodies in the building, but if you have missed Art Leader Silvana Shamo come on down she's ready to help you be creative.



Our gallery is up and running. We are accepting exhibit bookings for the last half of the 2021 and into the 2022 calendar year. If you are or know of an artist looking to show some work then contact us we would be happy to help you out. For inquiries email gallery@scyapinc.com To learn more about our current exhibit check out SCYAP Art Gallery in our blog posts.

Visit https://scyapinc.org/

PAVED ARTS: Cypher Connect

Every Monday Night, 7-9pm, July and August

Open to youth ages 13-25

Registration is FREE

Break out of isolation with rap, freestyle and spoken word! Join us every Monday for beats, bars, free eats and dope vibes.

PAVED Arts is thrilled to present Cypher Connect, in partnership with Chokecherry Studios! Our newest program aims to keep youth connected and creative through hip hop, freestyle and spoken word. Hosted by ZHE the Free (aka Zoe Slusar) and Betty Pewapsconias, who’ll work with youth to level up their skills in rap, freestyle, poetry and spoken word performance.



MORE INFO

A Life in Tall Grass and Sky

On May 21, 2021, Wanuskewin Galleries opened with the art exhibition of Mary Anne Barkhouse, called Opimihaw. This show takes place in both the West and East Galleries of Wanuskewin Heritage Park, a five-minute drive outside of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This exhibition was the culmination of previous works of Barkhouse, along with new pieces created after her 2019 visit to the park. The artist became inspired by the ecology of the Opimihaw valley, along with the reintroduction of the bison to the park in 2019 and 2020.

Set to a backdrop of sounds recorded from the Opimihaw Creek, Barkhouse brought together themes of reconciliation, restoration, healing, and the integrity and strength in the human and natural ‘ecosystems’ we live in. Apt timing, as we begin to emerge from the restrictions of a global pandemic that emphasised how important it is to work together to bring the world back from what seemed like a never-ending lockdown. Just as the bison were brought back to the land they once roamed 150 years ago, humans are beginning to return to a “new normal”—something the natural ecosystem has been learning to do since time immemorial. The resilience of the Indigenous peoples of Canada is mirrored in the revitalization of various ecosystems that are able to thrive with the return of these herds, a theme Barkhouse has been working on for much of her career. Incorporating the sculptural work she is known for, along with tapestries displaying the role ceremonial fabric screens had for Kwakiutl culture and Opimihaw, the anchoring table bringing everyone together, Barkhouse starts a conversation between the animals and land we all depend on.

Mary Anne Barkhouse was born in Vancouver, British Columbia but has ties to both coasts as her mother is from the Nimpkish band, Kwakiutl First Nation of Alert Bay, BC, and her father is of German and British descent from Nova Scotia. She is a descendant of a long line of internationally recognized Northwest Coast artists that includes Ellen Neel, Mungo Martin and Charlie James. She graduated with Honors from the Ontario College of Art in Toronto and has exhibited widely across Canada and the United States. As a result of personal and family experience with land and water stewardship, Barkhouse’s work examines ecological concerns and intersections of culture through the use of animal imagery. Inspired by issues surrounding empire and survival, she creates installations that evoke consideration of the self as a response to history and environment.

For more information, please contact Olivia Kristoff at curator@wanuskewin.com.

NAC INDIGENOUS THEATRE TAKES AUDIENCES ON A JOURNEY OF MEMORIES AND STORIES WITH INDIGENOUS CITIES

Annual audio-based storytelling experience launches in three cities for inaugural year



June 3, 2021 – OTTAWA (Canada) – In honour of National Indigenous History Month, the NAC Indigenous Theatre is proud to announce a new annual theatrical adventure titled Indigenous Cities, an audio-based experience that will take audiences on a unique and personal journey through city landscapes.

Indigenous Cities is a series of place-based aural offerings, gifted from the memories of Indigenous community members and interpreted by Indigenous artists, each recounting a history, a moment or a feeling connected to a specific place.

For this inaugural year, audiences can listen to work offered by artists based in Vancouver, Saskatoon and Ottawa-Gatineau, with a total of 15 stories available free online through Indigenouscities.ca. Listeners from across the country can choose to follow as many stories as they wish on their journey, using their personal listening devices. Local audiences can experience offerings on location in each city, if provincial restrictions allow, or join national audiences in experiencing the stories in the comfort of their own home using virtual maps online.

“Indigenous Cities celebrates the work of Indigenous artists in this uncertain time, and it is work that can be undertaken safely at home during the pandemic,” said NAC Indigenous Theatre Artistic Director Kevin Loring. “The project will impact our national consciousness by highlighting Indigenous stories from the cities we all share. All of our cities occupy the traditional lands of Indigenous people, and these stories will reveal the connections Indigenous people have to these places. Indigenous Cities will offer a space for Indigenous recollection and perspectives that can be shared with Indigenous and non-Indigenous audiences.”

NAC Indigenous Theatre has partnered with Savage Society in Vancouver and Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre in Saskatoon, and has collaborated with local artists Brittany Johnston and Jaime Morse to curate the experience in Ottawa-Gatineau. Each city will feature five narratives that celebrate Indigenous storytelling and reveal untold histories of the monuments and skylines that are passed every day.

Indigenous Cities will launch stories over three weeks, beginning June 3 in Vancouver, followed by June 10 in Saskatoon, and June 17 in Ottawa-Gatineau. In addition, accessible components of Indigenous Cities will be available and will continue to be developed and offered in the months to come. This year is just the beginning, as Indigenous Cities will continue to feature stories from across the country in future seasons.



Visit Indigenouscities.ca for more information.



INDIGENOUS CITIES SCHEDULE



The story audio will be released on the following dates for each respective city.



Vancouver – beginning June 3, 2021

featuring stories by Olivia C. Davies, Ronnie Dean Harris, Chief Kwakwee, Quelemia Sparrow, and Russell Wallace.

Saskatoon – beginning June 10, 2021

featuring stories by Jennifer Dawn Bishop, Shawn Cuthand, Daniel Hanover Knight, Lancelot Knight, and Zoey Roy.



Ottawa-Gatineau – beginning June 17, 2021

featuring stories by Craig Commanda, Larissa Desrosiers, Alanis King, Amanda Rheaume, and Emily Marie Seguin.



The stories will remain on the NAC website for audience enjoyment after each city’s launch.

For more information:

Britainy Zapshalla (Brit's Picks)

Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre

Media Relations Consultant

britainy.zapshalla@gmail.com

Nesscape Mini Breaks

Tickets for the Nesscape Mini Breaks go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 9AM CST. There are a limited number of tickets available so if you want to guarantee your spot, make sure you’re online at 9am!

Don't miss out! Bookmark this link!

Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan

