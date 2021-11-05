Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon.

Persephone Theatre is excited to bring live theatre back to the city of Saskatoon this season.

There will be four Main Stage plays, plus a new Incubator Series in the BackStage Stage with three new projects in development. All of these will be an exciting opportunity to return to in-person, live theatre events for patrons.

The Main Stage season will kick off with Cottagers & Indians, a comedy, where you will meet Arthur, an Indigenous man and Maureen, a self proclaimed “Starbucks girl.” It is a powerful, and funny, dramatization of contemporary confrontations taking place between environmentalism and consumerism. It will be followed by It’s A Wonderful Life: Radio Play, where you will be transported back to a 1940s radio broadcast of the holiday classic. Next is The Mountaintop, which takes place in the night leading up to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and re-imagines what he may have been doing at his hotel. The final play of the season is The Revolutionists, which will showcase the stories of four provocative and revolutionary women during the height of the French Revolution, including a playwright, an assassin, a Haitian rebel and Marie Antoinette.

Find all the information on the new season online at: www.persephonetheatre.org

Saskatchewan Environmental Society

The Sustainability Speakers Series is a monthly event hosted by the Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) in partnership with the Saskatoon Public Library. These environmentally-themed presentations are free for all to attend. During the fall of 2021, these will be online events that start at 7:00 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m.

Zoom links to the live webinars are in the Library’s Program Calendar at: https://saskatoonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar

Zoom links can also be found in the Library’s Program Guide (https://saskatoonlibrary.ca) and the SES website (https://environmentalsociety.ca).

Recordings of the presentations will be made available here:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRUK7BHZUVfrHCxuJyBeO0IgjjeqBwseY

November 16 / THE FUTURE OF CLIMATE ACTION IN SASKATCHEWAN FOLLOWING THE SUPREME COURT OF CANADA'S CARBON PRICING DECISION

As part of Canada’s response to the climate crisis, the federal government passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that this law is constitutional. The effect of this decision on efforts to reduce Saskatchewan’s greenhouse gas emissions will be discussed by Jason MacLean, of the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick.

Saskatoon Chamber Singers Announce 2021-22 Season

Following an 18-month hiatus from live performance due to COVID-19, The Saskatoon Chamber Singers are pleased to announce their 2021-22 season. Founded in 1977, The Saskatoon Chamber Singers is an auditioned, mixed voice choir with a passion for performing modern Canadian and international works while sustaining and reviving the classics. Under the direction of James Hawn, the Saskatoon Chamber Singers will present the following four concerts at Knox United Church in Saskatoon:

After Truth - November 11, 2021

Our annual Remembrance Day Concert is a tribute to all those who have gone before. Featuring Donald McCullough’s The Holocaust Cantata: Songs from the Camps and a new arrangement of Wayfaring Stranger by our own Rod Epp

Traditions - December 19, 2021

A celebration of holiday traditions featuring A Dylan Thomas Christmas complete with readings from A Child’s Christmas in Wales and interspersed with carols arranged by Jon Washburn

Burnt Thicket Theatre re-releasing Delft Blue online reading for Remembrance Day week, back by popular demand

Burnt Thicket Theatre [BTT] is excited to bring back the online play reading of Delft Blue by Andrew Kooman, premiering November 8th and running until the 14th. With over one thousand viewers tuning in last year and many viewing requests since, BTT saw a need to bring this story of perseverance and resistance back to the online stage. While this reading is a re-release of last year’s workshop reading, Andrew Kooman has been commissioned to revise the script for a full-scale, live production in a future season. When Holland falls to the Nazis in 1940, Machiel and his wife Sophia contend with impossible decisions: to choose between defiance and surrender, their quiet faith and unthinkable violence. Creating a better life for their daughter will not be easy in the face of growing terror and militant occupation in their hometown of Delft, a city renowned for its distinctive Delft blue porcelain. His family’s experience during WWII inspired this script for Andrew Kooman, playwright of acclaimed Burnt Thicket Theatre productions We Are the Body and She Has a Name, which BTT toured across Canada in 2012.

Production Details – When, Where & Tickets:

Delft Blue by Andrew Kooman

Premieres November 8th-14th, 2021 on Burnt Thicket Theatre’s Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/burntthicket and

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BurntThicket

Online play reading will be streamed for no charge, free access for all.

NO I.D. Required / Jason Baerg, Chanelle Lajoie, and Jessie Short

Curated by Liz Barron

On view at PAVED Arts November 5–December 10, 2021

NO I.D. required considers how Indigenous two-spirit artists are presenting the future within the context of their present and their past while revealing ways of thinking about what is to be. NO I.D. required brought together Indigenous artists from Canada to explore visual media stories within the context of two-spirit diaspora.

Please note, the Gallery capacity is five people in the space at a time. Visits may be limited in time to allow everyone an opportunity to see the work. To book your private viewing, email artistic@pavedarts.ca today!

MORE INFO

Dis Dances - The Compass

Nov 19-21 7 pm nightly

Ashworth Holmes Park – Meet by the children’s playground area.

Tickets: Choose your own ticket price

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/free-flow-dance-theatre-inc/events/the-compass/

Which way are you headed? The Compass could help you find your bearings. Free Flow Dance Theatre closes out its 2021 season with this brand new outdoor site-specific contemporary dance work November 19-21 in Ashworth Holmes Park.

Dress warm and join us around our fire pits for 30 minutes of storytelling through spoken word, music, and dance as we travel the points of the compass in this environmentally conscious new work.

Special guest collaborators Bruce Sinclair and Cheyenne Ulriksen. Original music by Sleepwreck.

Conceived and choreographed by Jackie Latendresse.

Audience members should dress warmly in layers with good foot wear. Masks and social distancing are required even though it is outdoors. The performance runs approximately 35 minutes in length.

Have something to submit? Email PSA@cfcr.ca with all the details.