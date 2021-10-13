Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon.

If you're looking for specific events, head on over to cfcr.ca/events

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM)—the 11th annual DEAM in our province. Every year brings greater awareness of the importance of an inclusive workforce as well as greater engagement of individuals who experience disability.

“A healthy, sustainable economy promotes employment inclusion of people of all abilities,” says Ian Wilkinson, SaskAbilities Executive Director. “DEAM is an opportunity to celebrate the valuable contributions that people experiencing disability make to our province’s social and economic well‐being.”

Over the past decade, SaskAbilities Partners in Employment offices have organized a variety of DEAM events around the province. While 2021 will look different, we continue to find innovative new ways to connect job seekers and employers. For job seekers, Partners in Employment offers a chance to build confidence and skills through training, mentorship and workplace support. For employers, we provide a range of services to match qualified candidates to specific job vacancies.

Partners in Employment works year‐round to open doors to employment for people of all abilities. DEAM is an opportunity to promote the need for employment inclusion—it is also a chance to raise awareness of the many lasting benefits.

For more information on how our employment services can benefit your organization or someone you know, please contact the Partners in Employment office nearest you or check our website at SaskAbilities.ca for a list of events in your area

Persephone Theatre is excited to bring live theatre back to the city of Saskatoon this season.

There will be four Main Stage plays, plus a new Incubator Series in the BackStage Stage with three new projects in development. All of these will be an exciting opportunity to return to in-person, live theatre events for patrons.

The Main Stage season will kick off with Cottagers & Indians, a comedy, where you will meet Arthur, an Indigenous man and Maureen, a self proclaimed “Starbucks girl.” It is a powerful, and funny, dramatization of contemporary confrontations taking place between environmentalism and consumerism. It will be followed by It’s A Wonderful Life: Radio Play, where you will be transported back to a 1940s radio broadcast of the holiday classic. Next is The Mountaintop, which takes place in the night leading up to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and re-imagines what he may have been doing at his hotel. The final play of the season is The Revolutionists, which will showcase the stories of four provocative and revolutionary women during the height of the French Revolution, including a playwright, an assassin, a Haitian rebel and Marie Antoinette.

Find all the information on the new season online at: www.persephonetheatre.org

a n c e s t o r a d i o: a triptych by melannie monoceros

On view at PAVED Arts September 23, 2021 to October 22, 2021

Curated by Sarah-Tai Black

“Conceptualized and created from the found audio documenting a day in the life of the artist’s mother and themself at 16 months, a n c e s t o r a d i o is an experimental film triptych exploring the confluence of archival memories, inherited grief, and their vibrations into the movements of present life and liberation dreams.” — melannie monoceros

PAVED Arts is proud to welcome and share space with the work of Winnipeg/Treaty 1 based film, performance, and text/ile artist melannie monoceros. Their work a n c e s t o r a d i o, a constellation of three films that materialize feelings of memory, grief, and immediate experience, will be on view in PAVED’s main gallery space for the duration of the exhibition.

Saskatchewan Environmental Society

The Sustainability Speakers Series is a monthly event hosted by the Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) in partnership with the Saskatoon Public Library. These environmentally-themed presentations are free for all to attend. During the fall of 2021, these will be online events that start at 7:00 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m.

Zoom links to the live webinars are in the Library’s Program Calendar at: https://saskatoonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar

Zoom links can also be found in the Library’s Program Guide (https://saskatoonlibrary.ca) and the SES website (https://environmentalsociety.ca).

Recordings of the presentations will be made available here:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRUK7BHZUVfrHCxuJyBeO0IgjjeqBwseY

October 19 / Uranium – Premises, Promises & Predicaments

Uranium is a powerful energy source with unusual byproducts. Two dozen radioactive “progeny” are found in the ore when uranium is mined. Hundreds more radioactive offspring are created when uranium fuels a nuclear reactor. Gordon Edwards will discuss what the future holds for uranium and its legacy of radioactive wastes. He will also explain why Canada’s climate change strategy should not include new nuclear reactors.

November 16 / THE FUTURE OF CLIMATE ACTION IN SASKATCHEWAN FOLLOWING THE SUPREME COURT OF CANADA'S CARBON PRICING DECISION

As part of Canada’s response to the climate crisis, the federal government passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that this law is constitutional. The effect of this decision on efforts to reduce Saskatchewan’s greenhouse gas emissions will be discussed by Jason MacLean, of the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick.

P2P FUNDRAISING FOR SPONSOR-A-CHILD CAMPAIGN

Autism Services of Saskatoon is hosting their 2nd Sponsor-a-Child Campaign in October and several organizations and individuals have stepped up to raise money for the campaign.

The Sponsor-a-Child Campaign is your way to help autistic children and youth to “do well”. By donating towards Autism Services’ specialized day camps, recreational programs, and art/music therapies, you help to provide the extra support to enable kids to “do well if they can.”

To sponsor a child: $150 sponsors a child for a recreational program (like swimming lessons, gymnastics, social clubs, etc.); $250 sponsors a child for art or music therapy; $350 sponsors a child for day camp. Whether partially or fully sponsoring, any donation amount helps support autistic children and youth in these programs. Click Here to support the campaign.

EXPERIENCE CULTURE DAYS in SASKATCHEWAN

Indoors, Outdoors and Online

September 24 – October 24, 2021

Saskatchewan Culture Days organizers are standing at the ready to launch Culture Days, the four-week national festival of arts, culture and creativity that takes place each fall. The celebration kicks off Friday, September 24, 2021 and boasts fun, immersive and engaging arts and culture experiences for people of all ages – indoors, outdoors and online.

Culture Days in Saskatchewan activities are free for all to try. They will give everyone the opportunity to try hands-on and interactive activities to pique their interest, and ultimately their involvement, in local arts and culture opportunities and experiences. Like 2020, this year’s celebration encompasses a wide slate of digital and in-person activities, keeping the health and safety of participants at the forefront.

Check out www.culturedays.ca for the full lineup of activities – in Saskatchewan and across the country - to choose from

Dis Dances Enchanted Night Forest

Oct 22-24 8pm nightly

Kinsmen Park – meet by the utility shed in the center of the park.

Tickets: Choose your own ticket price

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/free-flow-dance-theatre-inc/events/enchanted-night-forest/

The Enchanted Night forest is a place where anything can happen! Otherworldly Beings glow in the dark as they move you through the night forest in Kinsmen park. Take a break from the harshness of reality and join us for a truly magical evening in the enchanted night forest.

Free Flow Dance Theatre specializes in unique entertaining performances that are out of this world. The Enchanted Night Forest come out just in time to get you ready for Halloween and brings an Alien/Burning Man vibe with its unique costuming and staging.

Conceived and created by Jackie Latendresse in collaboration with the cast.

Audience members should dress warmly in layers with good foot wear. This performance travels through the park alongside of pedestrian trails and is all ages and wheelchair friendly. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended even thought it is outdoors. The performance runs approximately 30 minutes in length.

Location

Kinsmen Park – Center area by the utility shed.

Time

Gather at 7:45 pm Show time 8:00 pm

Cast:

Mitchell Larsen, Taylor Zeller, Aiyana Ruel, Kyle Syverson, Sarah U, Rachel Saufert, Shannon Pybus, Laura Turnbull

Composer Neil Karkut – Colony Street with live vocals by Emma Whitla

With the help of volunteers that will be offering their knowledge and skills, Repair Cafés encourage us to consider repairing items rather than throwing them away.

This October, Saskatchewan will have in-person events in Regina and Saskatoon as well as a virtual event, all presented by Affinity Credit Union. The Virtual Repair Café will be a zoom event where volunteers will give advice and instructions to help anyone in the world tackle repairing their broken items.

REGINA (in-person)

Date: October 22nd, 2021

Time: 4-8pm

Location: South Leisure Centre – 170 Sunset Dr.

Proof of vaccination will be required for this event. (All government approved forms of proof accepted.)

Schedule your appointment here.

SASKATOON (in-person)

Date: October 23rd, 2021

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Saskatoon Makerspace - 209 Avenue D South

Proof of vaccination will be required for this event. (All government approved forms of proof accepted.)

Schedule your appointment here.

VIRTUAL

Date: October 23rd, 2021

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Anywhere in the world!

Schedule your virtual appointment here.

Our volunteers will offer advice in the following categories:

Computers

Audio/Visual Equipment

Wooden Items (Saskatoon and Virtual only)

Welding (Saskatoon only)

Small Engines (Saskatoon and Virtual only)

Clothing and Textiles

Darning

Small Electronics

Bike Repair

General Repairs

If you are unsure if your item is a fit, get in touch and we will try to find a volunteer to help you out.

IN-PERSON - Saskatoon and Regina

Walk-ins will be welcome but we strongly encourage booking an appointment as we would like to spread out the visitors and limit the number of people in the building at one time. Appointments will be prioritized over walk-ins, so book ahead to avoid waiting! Masks will be mandatory.

VIRTUAL

Appointments are required for the virtual event as we will not be posting the Zoom link publicly. All scheduled appointments will receive an email with the Zoom link closer to October 23rd. This link will bring you to the event host who will send you to a virtual room with your Repair Coach.

Although there is no deadline for booking an appointment, we recommend booking by October 2nd to ensure we have a volunteer that has the expertise you need.

Register here to volunteer as a repair coach for the Regina, Saskatoon or Virtual events.

If you'd like to host a Repair Café in your city or town, contact SWRC and we can provide resources and advice!

We want to thank Repair Café International and the Fixit Clinic for resources and inspiration and Affinity Credit Union for being our Presenting Sponsor.

Have something to submit? Email PSA@cfcr.ca with all the details. This is the same e-mail used to submit to our on-air segment, Community Events Magazine. Not every submission will make it on air or on this webpage, and posts are at the discretion of CFCR staff.