MILK MONTH KICKS OFF AT THE SASKATOON FOOD BANK!

Organization aims to raise $100,000 in annual matching campaign

September 1st, 2021

Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre

202 Avenue C South

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre (SFBLC) is aiming to raise $100,000 in the month of September to ensure a litre of fresh milk is provided for every child visiting the organization.

Canpotex is once again stepping up to provide $50,000 in a matching campaign that encourages strong support from the community for the food bank’s Milk for Children program. This long-standing partnership is entering its sixth year and the public’s support of the campaign has made it possible for the food bank to meet its goal every September.

Canpotex CEO Gordon McKenzie says they are committed to food security in Saskatoon:

“Canpotex delivers Saskatchewan potash around the world, helping farmers produce more food for the world’s growing population,” says Gord McKenzie, President and CEO, Canpotex. “We are also committed to addressing food security in our communities. By supporting the Milk for Children Program, Canpotex is doing its part to ensure children and pregnant and nursing women receive adequate nutrition during the critical periods of childhood development.”

SFBLC’s Executive Director Laurie O’Connor says this is a critical fundraiser for the organization: “Kids are headed back to school and good nutrition helps students to learn and grow. Poverty takes a toll on all aspects of people’s health, and when it comes to good nutrition, we know that milk is an important source of nutrients for growing kids. This month we are asking people to think of children and the families who love them.”

The organization is grateful for the long-term support of both Canpotex and Health Sciences Association Saskatchewan: O’Connor continues: “Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) has once again kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation. It is these long-standing partnerships that combine with the generous support of the community to make our goals possible.”

In 2020 the SFBLC distributed 50, 337 litres of milk through its Milk for Children Program. The program also supports pregnant and nursing women in Saskatoon and area.

Donate today at www.saskatoonfoodbank.org

CUMFI, CELEBRATING 28 YEARS OF COMMUNITY, PRESENTS MÉTIS CULTURAL DAYS

September 9-12, 2021 The 4th Annual Métis Cultural Days begins September 9th to the 12th. This FREE event is excited to be back in-person, at the Saskatoon Western Development Museum, as we celebrate the ‘Year of the Elder’.



“In the spirit of reconciliation, it is important to promote the sharing of cultures and cultural practices. We believe that this event can foster appreciation and support of the Métis artistic and cultural life. It also promotes direct interaction between Métis Culture and the non-Métis public to increase understanding and appreciation of Métis Art and Culture.” ~ Shirley Isbister, President, CUMFI.



The Métis Cultural Days will play host to community participation, awareness and engagement in Métis Arts, Culture and History.



Step inside and learn from our Métis elder’s as they sit and tell stories of our history, both in Michif and English. Have the children engage in games and activities of the Métis. Enjoy tasting of our traditional food, shop at our Métis Market or enjoy our outdoor Kitchen Party Stage and Kayas Stage for performances that will bring you back to a time and place that is dear to all Métis.



This 3-day, FREE, event will bring artisans, artists, fiddlers, Jigging and Square Dancing, singers, and more on the Boom Town Streets.



NEW THIS YEAR: CUMFI has offered free camping for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. We have invited everyone to bring their fiddles, guitars, spoons, and celebrate at the end of each night around the campfire with songs and dancing.



Notable: Thursday (9th) will hold a very special program called the Métis Community Achievement Awards. People are invited to nominate a Métis person in their life, and we recognize them during the award night. This night also kicks off the event with its opening ceremony with messages from Mayor Charlie Clark, Police Chief Troy Cooper, Fire Chief Morgan Hackl and our president of CUMFI, Shirley Isbister.



Notable: Friday (10th) is the day of learning. We are busy preparing the day for students from grades 4/5 to come out and be guided through session to learn about the rich history of the Métis people. Games, lessons, and more. CUMFI provides all the students with a free bagged lunch during the day. The student leave back to their schools at 3 pm on Friday and Métis Cultural Days then opens to the public.



Friday night is also our annual jigging competition, this year we have added a 2-step competition to the program to get our Elders out on the dance floor and show off their fancy steps. We finish off the evening with a family dance.



Notable: We are holding the 4th annual Art Auction, hosted by CUMFI, with a cross of virtual and in-person viewing and bidding. The proceeds from this event will go towards programs for families & children residing in Supported Living Homes. The auction will be put up on our website for people to start bidding on items. On Saturday, at the Saskatoon WDM, in the Saskatchewan Hall, we will have all the art and silent auctions on display for the public to come and see everything and place bids during the day. At 6:00 pm our virtual broadcast will begin with the final bidding and entertainment from JJ Lavallee.



Notable: Saturday at 1:00 pm we are holding our annual Celebrity Neckbone Eating Contest with Police chief Troy Cooper vying to hold his title as champion in 2018 & 2019. He will be joined by many community representatives as they eat their way to victory to the tunes of the fiddle, played by JJ Lavallee.



Notable: Sunday (30th) We are holding our Interfaith and Gospel Jamboree along with a FREE pancake breakfast along with performers from the Saskatoon Open Door Society and more Métis entertainment. Finishing the day with an open mic for anyone wishing to perform a song on stage.



More information on times and agenda can be found on our Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/MétisDays or on our website https://metisdays.ca) as we work towards solidifying each day’s event times.



Everyone is invited to celebrate Métis history and culture through MÉTIS CULTURAL DAYS. Any culture, any age, and ALL our community. Fall BBQ - Big Dave McLean



Saturday, September 11th, 2021

Cosmo Senior Citizens Centre

614 11th St E

Doors 6:30 pm - Dance 8:00 pm Join us for a night of music and fun - Tickets $25



Door Prizes - Food and Drinks on a Cash Basis Much revered and loved by blues fans across Canada, JUNO Award winner Big Dave McLean has been hooting, hollering, and testifying through every juke joint and dance hall across the country more times than he can remember. The undisputed heavyweight of Canadian Prairie blues, he took his first guitar lesson from John Hammond and got to open up for Muddy Waters. Tickets available online at saskatoonbluessociety.ca and at the door.

Grab your dog and come run with us on September 19

Ned’s Wish™ is a society committed to supporting law enforcement by providing financial and educational support to enhance the quality of life for K-9 retirees in Canada. After human police officers finish serving their communities, their pension funds support them. Due to the cost of health care for retired police dogs, the potential to enjoy retirement can quite literally rest on a dime. If health care costs become too high, a dog’s quality of life can be significantly reduced, or even cut-short.

We are partnering with Paws Here and Aim K9 to put on Jago’s Run, a 6km walk/run just west of Prince Albert, SK, in the beautiful Nisbet forest…. And we are dog friendly!!

Registration for Jago’s Run is now live Click Here

We have in person and virtual options so you can run with us no matter where you are! Running virtually and not sure if you can do 6km? That’s ok! Pick a virtual option and do a walk/run based on your ability to join the community! Challenge coins and t-shirts available depending on the registration option you choose. All proceeds go to Ned’s Wish, in honour of PSD Jago. (We haven’t forgotten PSD Gator, stay tuned for more info on his addition to future races!)