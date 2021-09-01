Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon.
If you're looking for specific events, head on over to cfcr.ca/events
MILK MONTH KICKS OFF AT THE SASKATOON FOOD BANK!
Organization aims to raise $100,000 in annual matching campaign
September 1st, 2021
Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre
202 Avenue C South
The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre (SFBLC) is aiming to raise $100,000 in the month of September to ensure a litre of fresh milk is provided for every child visiting the organization.
Canpotex is once again stepping up to provide $50,000 in a matching campaign that encourages strong support from the community for the food bank’s Milk for Children program. This long-standing partnership is entering its sixth year and the public’s support of the campaign has made it possible for the food bank to meet its goal every September.
Canpotex CEO Gordon McKenzie says they are committed to food security in Saskatoon:
“Canpotex delivers Saskatchewan potash around the world, helping farmers produce more food for the world’s growing population,” says Gord McKenzie, President and CEO, Canpotex. “We are also committed to addressing food security in our communities. By supporting the Milk for Children Program, Canpotex is doing its part to ensure children and pregnant and nursing women receive adequate nutrition during the critical periods of childhood development.”
SFBLC’s Executive Director Laurie O’Connor says this is a critical fundraiser for the organization: “Kids are headed back to school and good nutrition helps students to learn and grow. Poverty takes a toll on all aspects of people’s health, and when it comes to good nutrition, we know that milk is an important source of nutrients for growing kids. This month we are asking people to think of children and the families who love them.”
The organization is grateful for the long-term support of both Canpotex and Health Sciences Association Saskatchewan: O’Connor continues: “Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) has once again kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation. It is these long-standing partnerships that combine with the generous support of the community to make our goals possible.”
In 2020 the SFBLC distributed 50, 337 litres of milk through its Milk for Children Program. The program also supports pregnant and nursing women in Saskatoon and area.
Donate today at www.saskatoonfoodbank.org
CUMFI, CELEBRATING 28 YEARS OF COMMUNITY, PRESENTS MÉTIS CULTURAL DAYS
Grab your dog and come run with us on September 19
BlackFlash presents Golden Hour: Exhibition, Fundraiser, Conversation
Golden Hour
Exhibition | Fundraiser | Conversation
Hosted by BlackFlash
September 1-12
Opening Night Preview: Thursday, September 2nd 6-9 PM
The Gallery/Art Placement, 238 3rd Avenue South Saskatoon
Register at Eventbrite
Golden Hour is a thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary Canadian artworks that highlight the unique practices of artists working today. The event features an exhibition, fundraiser, and full schedule of programming: artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, and curatorial tours. Golden Hour aims to bring the public closer to their local art community by increasing the visibility of local and national artists and demonstrating the merits of collecting Canadian art.
Participating artists include:
- Zoë Schneider
- Farihah Aliyah Shah
- Julie Oh
- Maia Stark
- Shellie Zhang
- Liz Ikiriko
- Amalie Atkins
- Marie Lannoo
- Sandra Semchuk
- Adrian Stimson
Golden Hour is hosted in-person at The GALLERY / art placement in downtown Saskatoon and virtually at BlackFlashGoldenHour.com. Artworks go on sale, in-person and online, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 9 AM CST. Participating artists are offered 50% of the sale price and the remainder will assist BlackFlash’s ongoing mission to support artists through meaningful discourse, education, and production.
Golden Hour also features an exciting roster of free public events, including: artist talks by Sandra Semchuk and Farihah Aliyah Shah, a studio tour with painter Marie Lannoo, a workshop with Maia Stark, a grotto tour with Zoë Schneider, a outdoor film screening with Amalie Atkins, and a conversation between contemporary art collectors Crystal Buekert and Troy Gronsdahl. Please visit our website for ongoing updates and new additions to the schedule.
BlackFlash has been providing invaluable opportunities for Prairie artists, writers, and curators for over 38 years. Founded in 1983 by The Photographer’s Gallery in Saskatoon, BlackFlash has an incredible legacy of innovation, perseverance, and leadership in the arts and is one of the longest-running publications in Canada. BlackFlash nourishes our local and national art community by upholding diverse voices, promoting energetic debate, and addressing urgent issues.
Questions? Please contact: editor@blackflash.ca
BlackFlash
PO Box 7381 Station Main
Saskatoon, SK S7K 4J3
BlackFlash on Facebook
BlackFlash on Instagram
BlackFlash on Twitter
A Yin Yang Theatre Production
Presented by La Troupe du Jour
Based on true events, ‘Unmasked’ by Megan Zong explores a young woman’s experience with Psychosis. Featuring music by respectfulchild, the story weaves poetry and movement, providing a look into a mind struggling to discern reality from delusion.
Dates: Sept 9th-19th
Location: La Troupe du Jour, 914 20th St. W.
Tickets available at: LaTroupeduJour.ca/en
Box Office: (306)-244-1040
Learn more about the show at: YinYangTheatre.com
Meewasin Brings Sheep Grazing Back to the Northeast Swale and Beaver Creek
September 7, 2021
Throughout the months of September and October, Meewasin will be bringing back the annual sheep grazing demonstrations, which are free and open to the public.
The Meewasin Valley spans 67 square km, which is the equivalent of 13,400 football fields. An area like that requires a lot of maintenance, with grazing being one of many management tools used to maintain the health of the grasslands under Meewasin’s care.
From September 3rd to October 14th, there will be ongoing sheep grazing demonstrations taking place at both Beaver Creek Conservation Area and at the Northeast Swale. These demonstrations are open to the public with details and registration available at www.meewasin.com.
Welcome to the 4th Annual Métis Cultural Days !!!!
This FREE event is excited to be back in person, at the Saskatoon Western Development Museum (free admission) as we celebrate the ‘Year of the Elder’.
2610 Lorne Avenue, Saskatoon, SK ,
Visit the website at this link: https://metisdays.ca/
Sometimes, you don't need any words at all!
Pandemics Pratfalls & Prayers (Sept. 10-19, 2021) is an outdoor performance that turns Dancing Sky's beloved panto format on its head with a blend of music, masks, mime and physical comedy.
The show was designed with the help of master puppet builder Crispi Lord. Over the last 6 months, Lord and the team have built characters from the ground up out of paint and paper maché. From puttering seniors and fussy children to a pack of mischievous gophers, the characters in this show explore the experiences of this past year as we struggle with the isolation and upheaval COVID-19 has doled out. The ensemble cast, including Saskatoon musician Sheldon Corbett took inspiration from the props, puppets and masks to craft a show that pays tribute to our resilience.
Pandemics Pratfalls & Prayers
Sept. 10 - 19, 2021
Dancing Sky Theatre
Meacham, SK
Tickets are $20 - $25
For all the details: dancingskytheatre.com
Wildernook has fall programming coming up starting the week of Sept 13th, which included Nature Tots, Nature Grandparenting, Nature Playcare and several school age programs. All registered programs can be booked through https://www.wildernook.com/.
More details are on their website: https://www.wildernook.com/events-1
The Saskatchewan Craft Council invites you to participate in an interactive exhibition by Manitoba artist Grace Han
This captivating exhibition creates a thoughtful melding of Canadian life and Korean tradition. Challenging the concept of ceramics as fragile, large scale stools present as robust, strong, and resilient, much like their maker. Viewers are invited to touch, move, and create their own path through a network of ceramic objects.
As a Canadian newcomer and speaker of English as an additional language, Grace Han creates a visual language using physical interactions with her work as a means to communicate with her audience. Touch the Conversation explores the concept of betweenness, one Han explains as "a deep exploration of the nuances and complexities of myself being 'between': living as a Canadian Newcomer from Asia; having a slight physical frame but possessing an indomitable boldness which drives me to make large, challenging objects."
Visit the Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery and Touch the Conversation to create your own pathway through the elegantly bold works of ceramic artist Grace Han.
The artist would like to acknowledge the support of the Canada Council for the Arts. #BringingTheArtsToLife
Exhibition Dates: September 4 to November 1, 2021
It’s a family tragedy that has always stuck with her. In 2012, playwright Jennifer Dawn Bishop learned her aunt had been murdered and even before her father heard the news, he felt something was wrong.
Shadows Among the Prairies is the story of Elaine a woman who wakes up in a world in limbo, forced to deal with the life she lived, the choices she’s made and find peace. Along the way, she meets others stuck in the inbetween and their stories become intwined.
This world premiere marks a return to the live stage for Gordon Tootoosis Nīkānīwin Theatre and will be performed on the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival stage. The company has brought in theatre veteran Carol Greyeyes to direct.
Shadows Among the Prairies
Sept. 10 – 18, 2021 @ 8:00p.m.
Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Site
Tickets: $15 - $20
(306)653-5191 OR gtnt.ca
This fall, our community is taking part in the national 5km walk to raise funds for research and access to innovative medications that will increase life expectancy, and move the needle toward a cure for patients impacted by myeloma.
WHEN
September 26, 2021
Where
Zion Lutheran Church - Basement
Saskatoon, SK
View map
Registration Start
2:30 pm
Contact
Name: Judi Worth and Marie Prokopiw
Email: bob.judi.worth@hotmail.com / mprokopiw@sasktel.net
a n c e s t o r a d i o: a triptych by melannie monoceros
On view at PAVED Arts September 23, 2021 to October 27, 2021
Curated by Sarah-Tai Black
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 25th from 7-11 pm.
Hosted in partnership with Nuit Blanche Saskatoon.
“Conceptualized and created from the found audio documenting a day in the life of the artist’s mother and themself at 16 months, a n c e s t o r a d i o is an experimental film triptych exploring the confluence of archival memories, inherited grief, and their vibrations into the movements of present life and liberation dreams.” — melannie monoceros
PAVED Arts is proud to welcome and share space with the work of Winnipeg/Treaty 1 based film, performance, and text/ile artist melannie monoceros. Their work a n c e s t o r a d i o, a constellation of three films that materialize feelings of memory, grief, and immediate experience, will be on view in PAVED’s main gallery space for the duration of the exhibition.
Please note, the Gallery capacity is five people in the space at a time, and masks are required. Visits may be limited in time to allow everyone an opportunity to see the work.
Have something to submit? Email PSA@cfcr.ca with all the details. This is the same e-mail used to submit to our on-air segment, Community Events Magazine. Not every submission will make it on air or on this webpage, and posts are at the discretion of CFCR staff.