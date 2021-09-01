Welcome to a new addition to the CFCR website, the Community Bulletin Board! You'll find information on community-based programs and initiatives happening around Saskatooon. 

If you're looking for specific events, head on over to cfcr.ca/events

MILK MONTH KICKS OFF AT THE SASKATOON FOOD BANK!

Organization aims to raise $100,000 in annual matching campaign

September 1st, 2021

Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre

202 Avenue C South

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre (SFBLC) is aiming to raise $100,000 in the month of September to ensure a litre of fresh milk is provided for every child visiting the organization.

Canpotex is once again stepping up to provide $50,000 in a matching campaign that encourages strong support from the community for the food bank’s Milk for Children program. This long-standing partnership is entering its sixth year and the public’s support of the campaign has made it possible for the food bank to meet its goal every September.

Canpotex CEO Gordon McKenzie says they are committed to food security in Saskatoon:

“Canpotex delivers Saskatchewan potash around the world, helping farmers produce more food for the world’s growing population,” says Gord McKenzie, President and CEO, Canpotex. “We are also committed to addressing food security in our communities. By supporting the Milk for Children Program, Canpotex is doing its part to ensure children and pregnant and nursing women receive adequate nutrition during the critical periods of childhood development.”

SFBLC’s Executive Director Laurie O’Connor says this is a critical fundraiser for the organization: “Kids are headed back to school and good nutrition helps students to learn and grow. Poverty takes a toll on all aspects of people’s health, and when it comes to good nutrition, we know that milk is an important source of nutrients for growing kids. This month we are asking people to think of children and the families who love them.”

The organization is grateful for the long-term support of both Canpotex and Health Sciences Association Saskatchewan: O’Connor continues: “Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS) has once again kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation. It is these long-standing partnerships that combine with the generous support of the community to make our goals possible.”

In 2020 the SFBLC distributed 50, 337 litres of milk through its Milk for Children Program.  The program also supports pregnant and nursing women in Saskatoon and area. 

Donate today at www.saskatoonfoodbank.org

CUMFI, CELEBRATING 28 YEARS OF COMMUNITY, PRESENTS MÉTIS CULTURAL DAYS
September 9-12, 2021

The 4th Annual Métis Cultural Days begins September 9th to the 12th. This FREE event is excited to be back in-person, at the Saskatoon Western Development Museum, as we celebrate the ‘Year of the Elder’.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, it is important to promote the sharing of cultures and cultural practices. We believe that this event can foster appreciation and support of the Métis artistic and cultural life. It also promotes direct interaction between Métis Culture and the non-Métis public to increase understanding and appreciation of Métis Art and Culture.” ~ Shirley Isbister, President, CUMFI.

The Métis Cultural Days will play host to community participation, awareness and engagement in Métis Arts, Culture and History.

Step inside and learn from our Métis elder’s as they sit and tell stories of our history, both in Michif and English. Have the children engage in games and activities of the Métis. Enjoy tasting of our traditional food, shop at our Métis Market or enjoy our outdoor Kitchen Party Stage and Kayas Stage for performances that will bring you back to a time and place that is dear to all Métis.

This 3-day, FREE, event will bring artisans, artists, fiddlers, Jigging and Square Dancing, singers, and more on the Boom Town Streets.

NEW THIS YEAR: CUMFI has offered free camping for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. We have invited everyone to bring their fiddles, guitars, spoons, and celebrate at the end of each night around the campfire with songs and dancing.

Notable: Thursday (9th) will hold a very special program called the Métis Community Achievement Awards. People are invited to nominate a Métis person in their life, and we recognize them during the award night. This night also kicks off the event with its opening ceremony with messages from Mayor Charlie Clark, Police Chief Troy Cooper, Fire Chief Morgan Hackl and our president of CUMFI, Shirley Isbister.

Notable: Friday (10th) is the day of learning. We are busy preparing the day for students from grades 4/5 to come out and be guided through session to learn about the rich history of the Métis people. Games, lessons, and more. CUMFI provides all the students with a free bagged lunch during the day. The student leave back to their schools at 3 pm on Friday and Métis Cultural Days then opens to the public.

Friday night is also our annual jigging competition, this year we have added a 2-step competition to the program to get our Elders out on the dance floor and show off their fancy steps. We finish off the evening with a family dance.

Notable: We are holding the 4th annual Art Auction, hosted by CUMFI, with a cross of virtual and in-person viewing and bidding. The proceeds from this event will go towards programs for families & children residing in Supported Living Homes. The auction will be put up on our website for people to start bidding on items. On Saturday, at the Saskatoon WDM, in the Saskatchewan Hall, we will have all the art and silent auctions on display for the public to come and see everything and place bids during the day. At 6:00 pm our virtual broadcast will begin with the final bidding and entertainment from JJ Lavallee.

Notable: Saturday at 1:00 pm we are holding our annual Celebrity Neckbone Eating Contest with Police chief Troy Cooper vying to hold his title as champion in 2018 & 2019. He will be joined by many community representatives as they eat their way to victory to the tunes of the fiddle, played by JJ Lavallee.

Notable: Sunday (30th) We are holding our Interfaith and Gospel Jamboree along with a FREE pancake breakfast along with performers from the Saskatoon Open Door Society and more Métis entertainment. Finishing the day with an open mic for anyone wishing to perform a song on stage.

More information on times and agenda can be found on our Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/MétisDays or on our website https://metisdays.ca) as we work towards solidifying each day’s event times.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Métis history and culture through MÉTIS CULTURAL DAYS. Any culture, any age, and ALL our community.

Fall BBQ - Big Dave McLean

Saturday, September 11th, 2021
Cosmo Senior Citizens Centre
614 11th St E
Doors 6:30 pm  -  Dance 8:00 pm
Join us for a night of music and fun - Tickets $25

Door Prizes - Food and Drinks on a Cash Basis
 
 
Much revered and loved by blues fans across Canada, JUNO Award winner Big Dave McLean has been hooting, hollering, and testifying through every juke joint and dance hall across the country more times than he can remember. The undisputed heavyweight of Canadian Prairie blues, he took his first guitar lesson from John Hammond and got to open up for Muddy Waters.
 
Tickets available online at saskatoonbluessociety.ca and at the door.
 

 

Grab your dog and come run with us on September 19

                                                             
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Ned’s Wish™ is a society committed to supporting law enforcement by providing financial and educational support to enhance the quality of life for K-9 retirees in Canada. After human police officers finish serving their communities, their pension funds support them. Due to the cost of health care for retired police dogs, the potential to enjoy retirement can quite literally rest on a dime. If health care costs become too high, a dog’s quality of life can be significantly reduced, or even cut-short. 
We are partnering with Paws Here and Aim K9 to put on Jago’s Run, a 6km walk/run just west of Prince Albert, SK, in the beautiful Nisbet forest…. And we are dog friendly!!
Registration for Jago’s Run is now live  Click Here
We have in person and virtual options so you can run with us no matter where you are! Running virtually and not sure if you can do 6km? That’s ok! Pick a virtual option and do a walk/run based on your ability to join the community! Challenge coins and t-shirts available depending on the registration option you choose. All proceeds go to Ned’s Wish, in honour of PSD Jago. (We haven’t forgotten PSD Gator, stay tuned for more info on his addition to future races!)
Register now to secure your spot! Afternoon handler challenge, Ned’s Wish dog meet and greet, and lots of other fun, we hope to see you there, honouring a Hero!

BlackFlash presents Golden Hour: Exhibition, Fundraiser, Conversation

Golden Hour

Exhibition | Fundraiser | Conversation

Hosted by BlackFlash

September 1-12

Opening Night Preview: Thursday, September 2nd 6-9 PM

The Gallery/Art Placement, 238 3rd Avenue South Saskatoon

Register at Eventbrite

Golden Hour is a thoughtfully curated selection of contemporary Canadian artworks that highlight the unique practices of artists working today. The event features an exhibition, fundraiser, and full schedule of programming: artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, and curatorial tours. Golden Hour aims to bring the public closer to their local art community by increasing the visibility of local and national artists and demonstrating the merits of collecting Canadian art.

Participating artists include:

  • Zoë Schneider
  • Farihah Aliyah Shah
  • Julie Oh
  • Maia Stark
  • Shellie Zhang
  • Liz Ikiriko
  • Amalie Atkins
  • Marie Lannoo
  • Sandra Semchuk
  • Adrian Stimson

Golden Hour is hosted in-person at The GALLERY / art placement in downtown Saskatoon and virtually at BlackFlashGoldenHour.com. Artworks go on sale, in-person and online, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 9 AM CST. Participating artists are offered 50% of the sale price and the remainder will assist BlackFlash’s ongoing mission to support artists through meaningful discourse, education, and production.

Golden Hour also features an exciting roster of free public events, including: artist talks by Sandra Semchuk and Farihah Aliyah Shah, a studio tour with painter Marie Lannoo, a workshop with Maia Stark, a grotto tour with Zoë Schneider, a outdoor film screening with Amalie Atkins, and a conversation between contemporary art collectors Crystal Buekert and Troy Gronsdahl. Please visit our website for ongoing updates and new additions to the schedule.

BlackFlash has been providing invaluable opportunities for Prairie artists, writers, and curators for over 38 years. Founded in 1983 by The Photographer’s Gallery in Saskatoon, BlackFlash has an incredible legacy of innovation, perseverance, and leadership in the arts and is one of the longest-running publications in Canada. BlackFlash nourishes our local and national art community by upholding diverse voices, promoting energetic debate, and addressing urgent issues.

Questions? Please contact: editor@blackflash.ca

BlackFlash

PO Box 7381 Station Main

Saskatoon, SK S7K 4J3

BlackFlash on Facebook

BlackFlash on Instagram

BlackFlash on Twitter

   

A Yin Yang Theatre Production

Presented by La Troupe du Jour

Based on true events, ‘Unmasked’ by Megan Zong explores a young woman’s experience with Psychosis. Featuring music by respectfulchild, the story weaves poetry and movement, providing a look into a mind struggling to discern reality from delusion.

Dates: Sept 9th-19th

Location: La Troupe du Jour, 914 20th St. W.

Tickets available at: LaTroupeduJour.ca/en

Box Office: (306)-244-1040

Learn more about the show at: YinYangTheatre.com

Meewasin Brings Sheep Grazing Back to the Northeast Swale and Beaver Creek

September 7, 2021

Throughout the months of September and October, Meewasin will be bringing back the annual sheep grazing demonstrations, which are free and open to the public.

The Meewasin Valley spans 67 square km, which is the equivalent of 13,400 football fields. An area like that requires a lot of maintenance, with grazing being one of many management tools used to maintain the health of the grasslands under Meewasin’s care.

From September 3rd to October 14th, there will be ongoing sheep grazing demonstrations taking place at both Beaver Creek Conservation Area and at the Northeast Swale. These demonstrations are open to the public with details and registration available at www.meewasin.com.

Welcome to the 4th Annual Métis Cultural Days !!!!

 

This FREE event is excited to be back in person, at the Saskatoon Western Development Museum (free admission) as we celebrate the ‘Year of the Elder’.

2610 Lorne Avenue, Saskatoon, SK ,

 

Visit the website at this link: https://metisdays.ca/

Sometimes, you don't need any words at all!

Pandemics Pratfalls & Prayers (Sept. 10-19, 2021) is an outdoor performance that turns Dancing Sky's beloved panto format on its head with a blend of music, masks, mime and physical comedy. 

The show was designed with the help of master puppet builder Crispi Lord. Over the last 6 months, Lord and the team have built characters from the ground up out of paint and paper maché. From puttering seniors and fussy children to a pack of mischievous gophers, the characters in this show explore the experiences of this past year as we struggle with the isolation and upheaval COVID-19 has doled out. The ensemble cast, including Saskatoon musician Sheldon Corbett took inspiration from the props, puppets and masks to craft a show that pays tribute to our resilience.

 

Pandemics Pratfalls & Prayers

Sept. 10 - 19, 2021

Dancing Sky Theatre 

Meacham, SK

Tickets are $20 - $25

For all the details: dancingskytheatre.com

Wildernook has fall programming coming up starting the week of Sept 13th, which included Nature Tots, Nature Grandparenting, Nature Playcare and several school age programs. All  registered programs can be booked through https://www.wildernook.com/

More details are on their website:  https://www.wildernook.com/events-1  

The Saskatchewan Craft Council invites you to participate in an interactive exhibition by Manitoba artist Grace Han

This captivating exhibition creates a thoughtful melding of Canadian life and Korean tradition. Challenging the concept of ceramics as fragile, large scale stools present as robust, strong, and resilient, much like their maker. Viewers are invited to touch, move, and create their own path through a network of ceramic objects.
 
As a Canadian newcomer and speaker of English as an additional language, Grace Han creates a visual language using physical interactions with her work as a means to communicate with her audience. Touch the Conversation explores the concept of betweenness, one Han explains as "a deep exploration of the nuances and complexities of myself being 'between': living as a Canadian Newcomer from Asia; having a slight physical frame but possessing an indomitable boldness which drives me to make large, challenging objects."
 
Visit the Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery and Touch the Conversation to create your own pathway through the elegantly bold works of ceramic artist Grace Han.

The artist would like to acknowledge the support of the Canada Council for the Arts. #BringingTheArtsToLife

Exhibition Dates: September 4 to November 1, 2021

 

It’s a family tragedy that has always stuck with her. In 2012, playwright Jennifer Dawn Bishop learned her aunt had been murdered and even before her father heard the news, he felt something was wrong.

Shadows Among the Prairies is the story of Elaine a woman who wakes up in a world in limbo, forced to deal with the life she lived, the choices she’s made and find peace. Along the way, she meets others stuck in the inbetween and their stories become intwined.

This world premiere marks a return to the live stage for Gordon Tootoosis Nīkānīwin Theatre and will be performed on the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan festival stage. The company has brought in theatre veteran Carol Greyeyes to direct. 

Shadows Among the Prairies

Sept. 10 – 18, 2021 @ 8:00p.m.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan Site

Tickets: $15 - $20

(306)653-5191 OR gtnt.ca

This fall, our community is taking part in the national 5km walk to raise funds for research and access to innovative medications that will increase life expectancy, and move the needle toward a cure for patients impacted by myeloma.

 WHEN

September 26, 2021

Where

Zion Lutheran Church - Basement
Saskatoon, SK
View map

Registration Start

2:30 pm

Contact

Name: Judi Worth and Marie Prokopiw
Email: bob.judi.worth@hotmail.com / mprokopiw@sasktel.net

 

a n c e s t o r a d i o: a triptych by melannie monoceros
On view at PAVED Arts September 23, 2021 to October 27, 2021
Curated by Sarah-Tai Black

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 25th from 7-11 pm.
Hosted in partnership with Nuit Blanche Saskatoon. 

“Conceptualized and created from the found audio documenting a day in the life of the artist’s mother and themself at 16 months, a n c e s t o r a d i o is an experimental film triptych exploring the confluence of archival memories, inherited grief, and their vibrations into the movements of present life and liberation dreams.” — melannie monoceros

PAVED Arts is proud to welcome and share space with the work of Winnipeg/Treaty 1 based film, performance, and text/ile artist melannie monoceros. Their work a n c e s t o r a d i o, a constellation of three films that materialize feelings of memory, grief, and immediate experience, will be on view in PAVED’s main gallery space for the duration of the exhibition.

Please note, the Gallery capacity is five people in the space at a time, and masks are required. Visits may be limited in time to allow everyone an opportunity to see the work.

Have something to submit? Email PSA@cfcr.ca with all the details. This is the same e-mail used to submit to our on-air segment, Community Events Magazine. Not every submission will make it on air or on this webpage, and posts are at the discretion of CFCR staff. 