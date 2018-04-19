Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your community radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

When you have a volunteer in your organization as personable, outgoing and helpful as Miranda Young, it's difficult not to sing their praises! You will surely know Miranda's bubbly and vivacious on-air personality from her regular hosting spot on the Thursday Buzz, but she definitely doesn't stop there with her contributions to CFCR. Usually, we talk about how a host has participated with the station, but Miranda's own words explain it the best!:



I started volunteering through CFCR four-ish years ago. I was a big fan of the station and listened all the time, and wanted to do my part to get involved and give back in some way. I became the "Postering Queen" and helped out at as many events as possible. After a while, people started asking why I wasn't a host, and I eventually gave in. A big influencer for me was Kathy Gallant (former host of Green Eggs and Ham) who convinced me that I indeed was capable of being a host and trained me for my very first show! I have now been with CFCR as a regular host for "The Thursday Buzz" (5-6pm) for two and a half years, and I wouldn't have it any other way!

So, as you can see, Miranda has been an indispensable volunteer at CFCR, and we think you should know a bit more about her. So, read on!

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

I first came to learn about CFCR when I carpooled with a co-worker, and she played it in her car on the way to work a few years back. I don't remember what songs were played but I remember quickly falling in love with the station. I was originally from Calgary, so I wasn't super familiar with the Saskatoon scene just yet, but looking back at it, geeez, that carpool changed my life!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I volunteer because I love to give back to the community that gives so much to me. It's so important for me to create vibrant spaces around me, and hosting at CFCR has really been a big part of this. CFCR is so wonderful because they give back in so many ways with so many amazing initiatives and they keep the airwaves rocking with original content and truly are a staple of the Saskatoon music scene.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

The craziest thing that has happened to me on the air was probably interviewing "The Pack AD." I fan-girled soooo hard. Or perhaps the craziest thing would just be the various animal noises that seem to happen more regularly than you would expect on live interviews from touring bands.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

I love me some BUZZ. Brendan's in particular (Friday). He's a riot. I also am a huge fan of Josie's RCMP on Thursdays. She's hilarious and probably knows more music than I will ever be able to cram into my head.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

My fav local band is Ellen Froese & The Hot Toddies. Ellen's voice melts me every time and the energy that those guys bring to a stage is RIDICULOUS. Best times. Runner-ups are Kacy & Clayton and The Garrys. Favourite non-local band is a tough one too. I am a huge fan of Sylvan Esso, Arcade Fire, Shakey Graves, Lisa LeBlanc and Begonia.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

Ohh geez. I do a lot of things. I'm an Interior Designer at Luminary Design and Fundraising Chair at Saskatoon Sexual Health. I also host concerts outta my house through 134 Homemade Jam. In my free time, I love painting, collaging, going to shows, playing dodgeball, vintage shopping and scoping out all the restaurants in the city.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

I love me some chicken pizza. Buffalo, Alfredo, BBQ, Ranch, Tropical... whatever! And pineapples too. I'm into the pineapple thing. I hate mushrooms and olives though. Just cant get over it.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

I'm surprisingly bad at movie knowledge and haven't seen many of the movies that I definitely should have seen by this point in my life. I'm trying to catch up on that, so just this week, I saw The Life Aquatic for the first time. It was kinda magical and the colour palettes made me feel some kinda wonderful. In terms of books, I've been into the nordic noir novels lately, so if you have any suggestions, send them my way, pretty please!

Here's a short list of songs chosen by Miranda, to give you an idea of what you migth hear on her Thursday edition of The Buzz:

Sylvan Esso - " PARAD(w/m)E"



Frankie Cosmos - "Apathy"



Young Fathers - "Shame"



The Growlers - "One Million Lovers"



Kacy & Clayton - "Strange Country"



CFCR would like to give thanks to Black Cat Pizza (formerly Nino's) for sponsoring "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer!"

Who do YOU think we should feature next time on "Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer?" Let us know who your favourite CFCR host or volunteer is and you could win some great prizes! Just email us at cfcr@cfcr.ca and we'll take it from there.

Be a part of the community at CFCR by volunteering! You can apply to be a host and pitch your show idea --- OR you can be a part of the CFCR Army of Volunteers!

You could be the host of one of our existing daily/weekly programs (like Green Eggs & Ham, The Buzz or The Swing Shift), or you can pitch your own idea for a show to CFCR Program Director Jay Allen. You can contact Jay at the station by calling (306) 664-6678 or by emailing pd@cfcr.ca. Your friends and neighbours will envy you, and you may even be featured here, for all the world to see--or--hear--or whatever!

And, if you just want to help out in the community or around the station without hosting a show, shoot a message to CFCR’s Volunteer Coordinator Kira Yanko at volunteers@cfcr.ca, or call at 306-664-6678, and the next time the station needs an extra set of hands, you’ll hear from her.