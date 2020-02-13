This month's Radio Program Spotlight is taking a closer look at Radio Luna! Let's hear from hosts Bessie and Christina:

Radio Luna (Spanish) airs 5:00-7:00 pm on Saturdays.

When did the program start?

Radio Luna's first program aired on Saturday, June 21, 2003.

What is the focus of your program?

The focus of our program is music, news, poetry, art, and interviews with a multicultural component. We like to give the opportunity to people of all ages and genders to talk. We have an all-inclusive program.

What is the history of the show?

Radio Luna started in 2003 when Alejandra and Christina were asked by Jorge Torres, the host of Canada Amigos, to continue a Spanish program serving the community on CFCR. In late 2008, Bessie accepted Alejandra's invitation to be the new host working with Christina.

What do you like about community radio?

We appreciate how community radio allows the community to connect with one another and how it provides a place for local artists to be heard. We enjoy the quality of the programs and the accessibility of listening to CFCR over the internet.

What else do you want people to know about your program?

We like to promote emergent artists. We have been contacted by listeners all over the world from countries such as Chile, Norway, Spain, and México.

Thanks again to Christina & Bessie for their volunteer work with Radio Luna!

