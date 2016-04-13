We're giving CFCR members a chance to win a way to the 10th Annual Sled Island Festival, taking place in Calgary, AB from June 22-26, 2016. This year features 250 bands across 30+ venues! And don’t forget the ever popular film, art, and comedy side of things. All this lines up to be another amazing year for the festival, so you gotta go!

This year's headlining bands include: Guided By Voices, Peaches, Deafheaven, Built To Spill, The Sonics, and many more.



We’ve whipped up a trusty contest checklist:

1. You must be a current 2016/17 CFCR Member. If you need to renew or sign up for one, visit this page.

2. You must be able to actually attend this year’s festival! You’d be surprised how many people enter our contests who can’t actually go. So be able to go, and we’ll be happy of that fact.

3. Have a loved one, a friend, or a stranger to go experience this great festival with you.

4. Have an email address that has the capability of sending us an email.



If all looks good on that list, you should email us your Name, Phone Number, and Membership Number with the subject "SLED ISLAND" to contests@cfcr.ca. Subject title "Sled Island". We’ll draw a lucky winner (two (2) Sled Island Discovery passes per winner, worth over $400) from an oversized novelty nacho hat on Monday, May 9th. You’ll have to trust us when we say this festival is not be missed.

Also, be sure to stay tuned to CFCR for announcement of our 6th Annual Saskatoon Showcase at the festival. Four of the finest Saskatoon bands playing one of Calgary’s finest venues!