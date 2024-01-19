Welcome to CFCR Community Connect where we help connect you with local community organizations in Saskatoon. Explore our monthly Community Connect Features to discover the meaningful and impactful initiatives of these organizations and learn more about how you can be involved!

For the start of 2024, CFCR is happy to help connect you with Inclusion Saskatchewan.

For almost 70 years, Inclusion Saskatchewan has been advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as those who identify as neurodivergent. We support over 2,600 individuals and families throughout Saskatchewan as they navigate the unique complexities of their lives and help them find meaningful inclusion in their communities. Our mission is to build and inspire an inclusive Saskatchewan by empowering and valuing people with intellectual disabilities.

What types of programs or activities do you offer?

The work of our organization is broad and designed to support people in many different ways. Through our Inclusion Team, we provide direct advocacy support to individuals and families, facilitate the ICAN Self-Advocacy network, and work on systemic issues like inclusive and affordable housing, supported medical decision making, and inclusive education. Our Family Network team organizes virtual and in-person events for parents and siblings, providing them with the opportunity to connect with others who have similar lived experiences. And our Employment and Transitions team guides people as they prepare for the transition into adult life and employment.

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference? Can you share any success stories or provide examples of positive outcomes directly impacted by your organization?

Inclusion Saskatchewan has a long history of success in this province. Over the last 70 years, we’ve changed lives and created initiatives that have improved the quality of life for those we support. Each year, we produce two short videos featuring people we have supported and how our work has improved their lives. We’d like to invite you to check these videos out on our YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/@InclusionSK).

Do you have a long-term vision or dream for your organization?

We are working to make change in people’s lives and help build a fully inclusive world. Our dream is that one day there will be no need for an organization like Inclusion Saskatchewan because our society will have accepted and included everyone. Until that day, however, we will continue our vital work to push for systemic change, create inclusive opportunities, promote inclusion, and fight for the rights of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

The community can support us in two ways. First, you can donate directly to Inclusion Saskatchewan via the Donate page on our website (https://www.inclusionsk.com/donate). Second, you can donate your gently used clothing and household items to Community Living via either the yellow bins or online scheduled free pickup. Most of the funds raised by Community Living go directly to Inclusion Saskatchewan. You can schedule a pickup here: http://www.theyellowbin.com.

