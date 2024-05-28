Welcome to CFCR Community Connect - where we help to connect you with local community organizations in Saskatoon.

This June, we are so excited to help connect you with The Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op.

The Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op is a skill-building and alternative education program for youth between the ages of 16 and 19 in Saskatoon. At CNYC, youth can earn academic credits, as well as learn essential life and employable skills in a compassionate and supportive environment.

CNYC is committed to developing education, life, health and essential skills to Saskatoon city youth. We create educational and opportunities through hands-on programming and community outreach. We promote the values of cooperation, sustainability, healthy living, leadership skills, and youth initiative in a safe and respectful environment.

What types of programs or activities do you offer? What’s your most successful program?

Community Credit Program High School (in conjunction with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools)

Woodshop/Carpentry Program

Future Artistic Minds Youth Art (Media & Visuals arts)

T-shirt Program

Are there specific demographics of communities you primarily serve?

We serve and are open to all of Saskatoon Youth.

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference? Can you share any success stories or provide examples of positive outcomes directly impacted by your organization?

Over the past 25 plus years CNYC we’ve had many youth go to graduate from high school here at CNYC and at other schools. We’ve have had youth become leaders and open doors for themselves. They are all success stories no matter who they are.

Do you collaborate with other non-profits, agencies, or businesses to provide programs or resources? How do these collaborations enhance the effectiveness of your programs?

We always collaborate with other agencies to provide programming we can’t such BGC Saskatoon, Open Door Society, Saskatoon Food Bank, CHEP and many others. We do this for many reasons one being, introduce youth to other agencies and people. This is also to show the youth they part of this community.

What are any challenges or obstacles your organization has faced? How were they overcome?

Funding will always be the biggest obstacle.

Do you have a long-term vision or dream for your organization?

Keep being who we are, look for long term funding and funding to do some fixing up of our building.

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

Donation $5 a month or more monthly to CNYC through Canada Helps would be amazing.

(https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/32926)

What is something that you wish more people knew about your organization?

Over the past five years we’ve had over 500 youth pass thru our doors for CNYC programming. With at least 125 of them go thru high school program with 23 of them graduating with their grade 12.

To find out how you can be involved with the CNYC, donate, or just to learn more, click below!

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE | FUTURE ARTISTIC MINDS