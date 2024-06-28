Welcome to CFCR Community Connect - where we help to connect you with local community organizations in Saskatoon.

During the month of July, we are so happy to shine a spotlight on Crocus Co-operative.

Crocus Co-operative is a member-guided organization that works on behalf of people recovering from mental illness. Formed in 1983, the idea came from the hope of creating a safe, accepting place where people living with mental illness could gather and share struggles.

Crocus was formed after community members had a growing concern about lack of transitional care for psychiatric patients.

What types of programs or activities do you offer? What’s your most successful program?

We offer a drop-in program, food program, social program and work program. By far our most successful program is our work program.

Are there specific demographics of communities you primarily serve?

Our organization serves adults 18 years of age and over who have been diagnosed with a mental illness. They need to be referred to us by a social worker or health professional and membership to our organization is just $1.00. We serve those living in Saskatoon mainly.

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference? Can you share any success stories or provide examples of positive outcomes directly impacted by your organization?

Crocus helps to reduce the number of relapses, the severity of relapses, and time spent in hospital. This results in a reduced strain on the health care system and helps to strengthen the community by helping people to cope and thrive within it. Many of our members tell us that by coming to Crocus or by working in the work program they find purpose and self confidence. Some even say they feel less of a burden to society.

Do you collaborate with other non-profits, agencies, or businesses to provide programs or resources? How do these collaborations enhance the effectiveness of your programs?

We do work with a number of organizations and agencies such as: CMHA, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatoon Food Bank, Northstar Supported Housing, CLASSIC, Autism Services, Saskatoon Crisis Intervention, Saskatoon Fire Dept., United Way and many more. These agencies allow us to not only enhance the services we provide but help fill in any gaps there may be.

What are any challenges or obstacles your organization has faced? How were they overcome?

Funding is always a challenge. Having enough funds to provide the services needed for our members is always a pressing need. This involves applying for grants, fundraising and seeking donations.

Do you have a long-term vision or dream for your organization?

One of my long-term goals has always been to have a corporate sponsor. An organization that could help provide stable funding for our organization. Campaign 250 was started to help reduce our non-mortgage debt. Crocus was forced to borrow money to help pay for a major renovation in 2015. When construction

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

We have something called Campaign 250. Campaign 250 was started to help reduce our non-mortgage debt. As many of you recall Crocus was forced to borrow money to help pay for a major renovation in 2015. Neighbouring construction caused damage to our building. Our goal is to find 250 donors to donate $1000 each. We are again in need of renos to our building such has new flooring and windows.

What volunteer opportunities are there within your organization? How can individuals or groups get involved and support your organization through volunteering?

We can use volunteers that have any special talents such as artistic, musical, yoga, cultural etc to come in to teach sessions to members. They can contact our social program co-ordinator Lisa at 306-477-2963.

What about fundraising or donating opportunities?

If anyone would like to discuss this they can contact myself Corinne at 306-477-2961

What is something that you wish more people knew about your organization?

Mainly just that we exist and have for over 40 years. So many do not know about Crocus and the important work that we do.

To learn more about Crocus, and how to get involved:

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK