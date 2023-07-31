We're excited to shine a spotlight on Free Flow Dance Theatre Company for our August edition of Friends of CFCR.

Founded in 1995, the Free Flow Dance Theatre Company is a charitable not-for-profit professional contemporary dance company that presenents both community based and professional level events, workshops and performances. The company endeavours to advance dance as an art form that can be appreciated, experienced and enjoyed by everyone.

What types of programs do you offer? What’s your most successful program?

Professional performances, Mentor and Apprentice program, Back Alley Antics, Brain Body Connection PD series, Community Workshop Program, International Dance Week, Free Low Income ticket program, Body Worker Program, Works in Progress new dance Series, Dis-Dances program. During the pandemic the Dis- Dances outdoor site specific live performances have been very fun and popular!

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference?

The arts create an avenue for personal expression, social commentary, self reflection and joy for people around the world. Our company delivers high quality programming that encourages this, from workshop interactions with seniors who have dementia, to bringing art to unusual spaces, to inspiring the next generation of dance artists! We make a big impact on the quality of people's lives.

What are any challenges or obstacles your organization has faced? How were they overcome?

As always the arts face financial obstacles. Funding is limited, grants and foundation funds often do not fit the programming demands or are unavailable. The government is making cutbacks and the arts often suffer. We have created a choose your own ticket price platform to combat this and we work to secure local corporate sponsors for support of our low income ticket program and other suitable programs. The pandemic has been very challenging for us but we have worked outside traditional thinking methods and added new technologies to make it through and we are now celebrating our 27th anniversary season.

What is something that you wish more people knew about your organization?

Dance is for everyone! We put on fantastic shows and more folks need to see them!

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

Promotion of our shows, events and programs, volunteer opportunities, financial support and donations.

What volunteer opportunities are there within your organization?

Tickets/greeter, concession, videographer, fundraising, marketing, promotions, graphic design,

What about fundraising or donating opportunities?

We need a raffle organizer and sales volunteer, special event organization, volunteer coordinator and in-kind donations of items for raffles. People can donate via our website at https://freeflowdance.com/supporting-the-arts/ Donate directly via our Canada Helps page at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/free-flow-dance-theatre-inc/ Corporate donations and sponsors are needed for all of our programs!

For more information on Free Flow Dance Theatre Company, how to support them and how to get involved, click below!

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK