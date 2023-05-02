Nutrien Wonderhub is our May 2023 Feature for Friends of CFCR.

Nutrien Wonderhub is Saskatchewan's only children's discovery Museum. We started as The Children’s Discovery Museum first as a group that did mobile activities in 2002, then in 2009 in a spot in Market Mall. Recently in 2019 we were relaunched as Nutrien Wonderhub in our new space at the Mendel Arts Building on Spadina Cr.

Our Mission: Wonderhub brings children and families together to create, learn, play, and explore without boundaries.

Our Vision: Expanding possibilities for children; building a brighter future for our community

What types of programs do you offer? What’s your most successful program?

We have a wide variety of activities including Camps, Adult, Youth, and Family nights, and many other cultural and educational programs. As a non-profit we have a few fundraising events, Discovery Dash, our Friendraiser on Family Day where families can come and participate in games and challenges to raise money and win prizes and our annual campaign Invest in Memories that runs November and December.

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference?

We have had feedback from many organizations and individuals on how our facility and programming has improved the life of children and families, and school groups. We provide a safe accessible space with the general design of our space and by providing immunocompromised and low sensory times for children with special needs and sensitivities. We provide educational opportunities in a different way by bridging the gap between home and school.

What are any challenges or obstacles your organization has faced? How were they overcome?

Our existence in our current form took a community coming together and raising a great deal of capital to bring us into existence. Less than a year after we opened, COVID struck and derailed all the momentum that we had built. We have been working to bounce back and rebuild our momentum and cement our place in the Saskatoon Community ever since.

What is something that you wish more people knew about your organization?

Our afterhours programs for Adults, Youths and Families as well as reminding the community that we are an educational facility and a charitable non-profit organization.

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

The community as a whole can help by coming to see our facility and spreading the word about the great space, activities and events we have to offer the children and families of Saskatoon. The CFCR community can help spread the word about our events and offerings.

What volunteer opportunities are there within your organization?

Volunteers are a huge and integral part of our organization, we have opportunities for Special event volunteers, programming volunteers, visitor experience volunteers, and outreach volunteers.

What about fundraising or donating opportunities?

As a non-profit we have many opportunities to support us. Groups can come participate in Discovery Dash on family day, we invite everyone to support Invest in memories during November and December, and beyond that we accept donations year round, both in general and with roundup donations at admission and in our gift shop. We attempt to support causes that align with our goals and mission, through passes, special rates and occasionally items from our giftshop.

For more information about Wonderhub, the activities you can participate in, or how you can get involved, click below!

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM