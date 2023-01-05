We are so excited to be highlighting New Hope Dog Rescue to start off Friends of CFCR 2023!

New Hope Dog Rescue is a registered non-profit and foster-based organization whose mission is to provide a safe environment for neglected and unwanted dogs, while promoting the human animal bond through education and community outreach. They work to address the overpopulation problem and to promote responsible dog ownership.

What types of programs do you offer? What’s your most successful program?

Our most successful program would have to be our adoption program, but our other programs include:

-The Saskatchewan First Nation Spay and Neuter Program to help with spay/neuter clinics to keep dog populations under control.

-The Animal Safekeeping Program where we provide temporary care for the pets of the victims of domestic violence who need to escape their abusive situation and have no other place for their pets.

-The Hospital Care Program where we provide short-term care to animals whose owners are scheduled for needed surgeries, mental health needs or drug and alcohol treatment program.

How have you seen your organization’s work make a difference?

Since the organization was founded, New Hope has found loving homes for over 3914 dogs! That is 3914 dogs given a better chance at life, 3914 dogs that had no hope before that were given a new hope and a new chance. In the first year (2003), 29 dogs were adopted into loving homes. In 2021, 312 dogs were adopted into new loving homes. This would not be possible without the amazing support of our community and loving families that open their hearts and homes to a dog in need. Whether it is fostering, volunteering, adopting, donating- it makes a world of difference for these dogs and thank you to everyone that has helped make our first 19 years as successful as they have been.

What are any challenges or obstacles your organization has faced? How were they overcome?

During the pandemic, we had to cancel the majority of our fundraising events. However, we have an extremely creative network of volunteers and were able to transition many or of our in-person events to virtual ones.

What is something that you wish more people knew about your organization?

We are entirely foster-based and do not have a facility, so all of our dogs are placed in loving foster homes until they are adopted.

How can the community help your organization reach its goals?

We greatly appreciate the offer to be able speak to the public about the work that we do. As a smaller rescue, this opportunity truly means a lot to us.

What volunteer opportunities are there within your organization?

New Hope Dog Rescue depends on the dedication of our many volunteers to carry out our mission of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need. We are always looking for fun-loving and energetic individuals to join our team! A few of these opportunities include: home visits/finalizing adoptions, transport for dogs coming into our rescue, dog handler at events, fundraising, special event worker, foster parent, picking up/dropping off donations, and photographers.

What about fundraising or donating opportunities?

New Hope is 100% funded by donations. We fundraise through special events, various online campaigns, and our Guardians of Hope Program (which raises funds to cover emergency surgeries for dogs). We also appreciate in-kind donations and donations of securities.

WEBSITE|FACEBOOK|INSTAGRAM|TWITTER

DONATE|VOLUNTEER