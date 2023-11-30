Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your Community Radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together?

Join us for... Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

To end off 2023, we are so excited to introduce you Guy Edlund who hosts So Many Roads from 10am-12pm every second Wednesday. While he is an amazing host and has been volunteering here at the station for 13 years, he is also consistently the top fundraiser during our annual fundraising drive FM-Phasis. We are grateful to Guy and his commitment to the station.

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

Not sure but I had been listening since 2007 or earlier

Why do you volunteer here?

I have always loved making playlists for my friends. I guess having a radio show allows me to do that much easier. I also really believe in the idea of community radio.

What is your favourite thing about CFCR?

The curated playlists, knowing that someone put time and effort into what they play on air without being told by some corporate overlord. It is very refreshing

What is your most memorable on-air show?

One of my first shows when I could not get the music to play and in a panic screaming for Neil while the mic was still on.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

Go to live music, live local sporting events, ride my bike, walk, hang with family and the grandkids, work

Who’s your favourite local musician?

I enjoy many of our local artists and pick one to play every show. Hard to pick a favourite

What’s an upcoming Saskatoon event you’re looking forward to?

Jeremy Albino at amigos would be one

What song do you have on repeat right now?

Not really how I listen, but I am loving the new Chris Stapleton album. In addition there is a compilation album of Nanci Grffith’s music by various artists that is pretty incredible. It is called More than a whisper.

Thanks again to Guy Edlund for all of the energy and hard work he's put into CFCR over the years.