Remember that Sesame Street song, "These are the people in your neighbourhood?" Well, here's a feature about the people at your Community Radio station!

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

Known to CFCR listeners as "The Leather Queen," Host Brenda Helm has been with the station since around 2002, when she was introduced to Community Radio by her partner, So Many Roads Rod "The Friday Guy" Miller. Brenda has been a Host of CFCR's Monday evening blues program Rollin' & Tumblin' With The Blues for many years, giving listeners a taste of a range of blues music "from back-in-the-day, to yesterday." She started by hosting every week, and later transistioned to bi-weekly, to help make room for her many beach vacations (insert picture of jealous Program Director here).

Brenda has also contributed to the station by MC'ing events, fundraising, and she even used to clean the station office with her former cleaning company!

How did you first come to learn about CFCR?

I had never heard of CFCR until I was dating Rod in 2002. He hosted So Many Roads and I was intrigued, so I sat in on a couple of his shows in the old station, learned the buttons and co-hosted a few shows. I learned to love the Blues because of my dad being a fan of Canned Heat, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Joe Cocker and CCR. He told me to listen "Mississippi Queen" by Mountain when I was getting into old rock/blues. I actually used "Mississippi Queen" as my online name for many years. In fact, when I met Rod "The Friday Guy" on Cupid.com, my online name was Mississippi Queen!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I do enjoy hosting my show, because I enjoy searching for obscure and unknown bands of this genre and putting them on-air. I love getting texts from friends in the USA snd Mexico, telling me they are tuning in! I feel like Im making a difference.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

My very favorite show is So Many Roads, because it covers such a wide selection of different music... plus I love the Hosts.

Who is your favourite local band? Non-local band?

My favorite Local-ish band is Colin James, I have a HUGE crush on him. My secret indulgence is that I LOVE THE GROUP KISS. I have seen them three times... In full makeup and costume.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I am the President of the Saskatoon Chapter of Women In The Wind, an International womens Motorcycle club. I also golf, garden and travel LOTS.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Most favourite is pepperoni. Least favourite is anchovies.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

I don't really get to see movies that often, but one of my favourites is Shawshank Redemption. Oh, and The Live Of David Gale. For books, I read murder mysteries ONLY when I'm on vacation... on the beach.