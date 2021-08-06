Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your Community Radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

This month we get to know long time volunteer Laurence Perrin! Laurence was recruited back in the 90's by his friend Gregory Besharah, host of There Goes That Song Again. Laurence started on the Swing Shift and over the years has hosted many shows. These days you can hear him Tuesday mornings for So Many Roads. Laurence is an active guy, and his kids, grandkids, and dogs keep him busy.

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I really like the idea of making my own media, while there is so much media manipulation going on, CFCR remains honest and straight forward, free from big money and political manipulation.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

During FM-Phasis one year I had the Fancy Lads a local rock band in studio. They had a spanking paddle, so we decided to “Spank for dollars”

What’s your favorite CFCR shows?

I have a few…”There goes that Song again” with Gregory Besharah , Neil Bergen’s “Thursday So Many Roads”, Anything with Gillian Snider and Fabian Minema, and The Reverend on “Thursday Green Eggs and Ham”. I also need to acknowledge the wonderful CFCR music nerds as a big influence on my musical tastes. Ron Spizziri, Derwyn Powell, Gregory Besharah, and my partner Bobbi Taylor.

What is your favorite local band right now? Non-local band?

I don’t really have a favorite local band, it’s been a while since I’ve seen live local bands. I have been researching music by Andrew Bird, The Bellfuries, Wilco and my favorite, Ry Cooder.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

I like to play…hockey, soccer, and since Covid, tennis. I’m also work a Case worker for the John Howard Society.

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Not big on anchovies…..pineapple does belong on pizza!

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

One of my favourite movies is Diner, because of the great music, The Goldfinch is a pretty good book.

Laurence chose a few of his favorite songs, and here they are!

Ry Cooder - I Can't Win

Wilco - Impossible Germany

You might recognize this last song as Laurence's outro music every Tuesday at noon!

Roy Rogers & Sons of the Pioneers - Tumbling Tumbleweeds