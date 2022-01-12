Get To Know: Stevie Rae

Stevie started volunteering with CFCR in 2011, at the age of 18. Not being old enough yet to see live bands at places like Amigos or Lydia’s, but still wanting to be involved in the community in some way, Stevie applied as a host with CFCR. Stevie has hosted RCMP (Canadian Waves), Green Eggs & Ham, and as a fill-in host for Hysterio. Stevie now hosts Sonic Bloom, which you can hear every other Monday from 10-11pm!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

Community radio provides a platform for so many different communities and artists! Having a space like CFCR is so important in fostering a sense of community and lifting up local artists.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

I was filling in on Hysterio! a couple of years ago. During the last 10 minutes or so of the show I could smell smoke but couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. I saw a firetruck go by so I figured it must have been a fire down the block. Turns out someone lit the garbage can on fire outside the station and it was so close to the building I couldn’t see it from the third floor! Thankfully no one was hurt and the fire department had it under control quickly.

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

Oh, there’s lots! The Wednesday Buzz, Canadian Waves, Hysterio!, Reel to Reel, PUNCH!, Board on the Air, So Many Roads, and Green Eggs & Ham are the ones I tend to listen to on a regular basis.

Who is your favourite local band right now? Non-local band?

Bicycle Daze, The Garrys, Shirley & the Pyramids, Slow Down, Molasses, Waitress, and Nic Nibbs & the ABC are some of my local faves. Non-locals I love, Big Thief, Jason Isbell, The Besnard Lakes, The National, Lucy Dacus, Dolly Parton, I could go on forever.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

By day, I'm an office administrator for a provincial non-profit. By night, I'm a student at the U of S College of Education. I love thrifting, going to movies, and catching up on all of the latest reality tv.

WILD CARD QUESTIONS:

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

Favourite? Pineapple, garlic, and mushrooms. Least favourite? Pepperoni.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

I’m a huge fan of audiobooks. I recently finished Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner a.k.a. Japanese Breakfast, and Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot. Both were great listens, I recommend them both!

What You Might Hear on Sonic Bloom:

Soft Stud - Black Belt Eagle Scout

https://youtu.be/di2rv4gmHlo

Coming Soon - Annie DiRusso

https://youtu.be/0mo8TIhkiDQ

In Dreams - Sierra Ferrell

https://youtu.be/6fPqmceCf90

I Need The Darkness - Slow Down Molasses

https://youtu.be/abYHbEecgnk