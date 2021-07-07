Remember that Sesame Street song, “These are the people in your neighbourhood?” Well, here’s a feature about the people at your Community Radio station! You like to party, and we like to party, so why don’t we party together? Join us for...

Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

This month's feature is Roy Robins. We'll get to know Roy just in time to say goodbye, as he's moving out West and his last show will be at the end of July.

Roy first came to CFCR as a guest on TV Party Tonight, then hosted by Adriel Schur. Roy guest hosted a few times in 2018-2019 before joining as a permanent host, and eventually taking over for Adriel full time. Roy loves being on the air and has filled in or guest hosted on everything from Canadian Waves (formerly Royal Canadian Music Parade) to Nightwaves. He is a super star fundraiser and we will miss his enthusiasm and positive vibes around the station!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I enjoy being in the studio! Being on the mic, playing music, getting the odd call from a listener saying they’re enjoying the program! When I was in taking calls for our FM-Phasis on my first year, I had a blast working with the other volunteers and taking in pledges!!

CFCR has helped me become a better person and has centred me in this last year!

I believe CFCR has helped a lot of folks this last year since the pandemic started as we continued to entertain the people when we all needed to enjoy this world for a few moments. I am always happy to help and hopefully put a smile on some folks’ faces!!

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

One night a guy called in to request a Moby song! I told him no as TV Party Tonight is an all punk rock show. He got angry and hung up!

A few songs later, he called back and insisted I play Moby as it’s his favourite band or else!

I still said no and addressed what happened on the air! He called back right away and wouldn’t give in on me playing Moby!

Luckily, Adriel The Adonis was listening and sent me a link of Moby’s first band, a hardcore punk band called The Vatican Commandos, with a song called “Things Are Not The Same!”

I played it.

After the song, buddy called back and said thanks! He wasn’t satisfied, but it’ll do, he said!

Also. I’ve been trying to use my “mind bullets” to see if I can see ghosts in the studio when I’m up there! I know it’s not haunted, but I’m convinced somethings up there! So far, nothing! Maybe my last show, the ghost of radios past will come and say hello!!…

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

Green Eggs & Ham with Rat Stevens!

Mr Stevens trained me! He’s a great Man and his taste in music always floors me!

FMeral with Spencer K Martin!

I love The King! Ol’ Spencer!! We always talked when I got in the studio! Spencer’s amazing and has one of the best laughs!! Gonna miss them for sure!!

RCMP with Sarah!

She’s helped me a lot along the way! A big supporter for CFCR!! I owe her a lot! BUT: If you’re reading this Sarah, you owe me some Nanaimo bars!!

Nothing New To Trash Like You with Birddog Slim!!

He’s a rad dude! I met old Birddog years ago and we partied together back when I lived in Kelowna BC!! Definitely a small world!! Long Live The Dead, Brother!! &

The Sunset Gatekeeper With Gozar The Gozarian!!

I used to work with Gozar, and he’s amazing! We have a similar outlook on life and we’re pretty laid back!! Let’s watch Animal Chin sometime!

Who is your favourite local band right now? Non-local band?

That’s a hard question!! I’ll name you some off the top of my head:

Xembryos, Thawed Out, Babyfats, Myles & The Blanks, The Cryptorchids, Bluto The Barbarian, Zelda Belladonna & TDNS, Chunder Buffet, Good Enough, Ghost Note, Doctor Booty Quiver, & Off The Top Rope!!

As for non-local?! That’s easy:

Daniel Johnston, Misfits, Tom Waits, and I’ve been listening to a lot of Ennio Morricone lately!

Aside from radio, what else are you into?

Everything! Looking around my room, I’d have to say Mad Magazine, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Keith Haring, The California Raisins, Duck Hunt, Gremlins, Lawn Gnomes, John Belushi, Pac-Man, The Ogopogo, Al Jaffee, Night of the Living Dead, Mick Foley, Ghosts and Ghost Stories, Andre The Giant, Left-Handed Guitars, & Most Importantly,

My Family & Friends!!!!

WILD CARD QUESTIONS:

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping?

No contest! Both answers: shrimp!!

I love shrimp but not on pizza!!

BONUS ANSWER: I had that KFC pizza from Pizza Hut. In short, it ruined my life.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently?

I’m currently reading the history of Mad Magazine right now! It’s interesting with a lot of old articles from yesteryear!

You can’t go wrong with The Godfather Trilogy! Yes, even the third one! Trust me, after the 25th watch of Godfather Part III, you finally enjoy it!!

Also, I rematch The Wire once a year! It holds up! That and Deadwood!!

Some of what you might hear on TV Party Tonight:

^ This one Roy uses as background music!

Who should we feature for our next Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer? Have an idea? Send it to volunteers@cfcr.ca.