Get to Know a CFCR Volunteer!

This month's feature is Kathy Gallant!

Kathy first learned about CFCR after discovering a goldmine of amazing Canadian indie music via CBC Radio 3. A friend saw her interest in Canadian music and said... let me tell you about a little radio station right here in Saskatoon.

Kathy started hosting in the fall of 2010, shortly after she heard of CFCR's existence. She initially filled in, then hosted was Green Eggs + Ham on Mondays, then Wednesdays, then eventually Thursdays. Kathy moved away from the city in early 2017, and returned a year later and started hosting The Buzz. Most recently, she has been recording from home for every second Wednesday. Kathy misses the studio though, damn you, pandemic!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community?

I love to volunteer for CFCR because we contribute to the entire community in a number of ways. Our spoken word shows cover everything from social justice to poetry to tech, and our music comes from all over the globe. I've been happy to see more and more diversity on the airwaves over the years.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air?

I am known to be a huge klutz but *knock on wood* I've never fallen out of the chair or tripped on anything before. I think that any of the interviews I've done have been fun and fascinating! I have also trained many budding hosts and it's always exhilarating hearing them on air on their own. (I badgered Thursday Buzz host Miranda to be a host for years after participating in a CFCR fundraising fashion show in 2013, haha)

What’s your favourite CFCR show(s)?

My former favourite show was RadioCraze, hosted by my wonderful partner Nicholas McCormick who's been hosting for 20+ years. He'll be back on the air again, I know it. He's hosted and filled in on many a show Swing Shift and GE+H (that's actually how we connected... collective AWWWW. Some of my others are FIRE (formerly Laundry List) Sonic Bloom, Thrice Removed, Hysterio and Couleurs Cafe.

Who is your favourite local band right now? Non-local band?

My favourite local band is the Garrys, for sure! I can't wait to hear their new stuff soon. I also really enjoy the KBros, and the Seahags when they do their reunion shows. Kacy+Clayton are also bomb. Wild Black (Elsa Gebremichael) is technically in Toronto now but they're always going to be Saskatoon by heart. Non-local is a list that feels like it could reach infinity, so I'll say what I've been digging lately: Coeur de Pirate, Sharon Van Etten, Art D'Ecco, Greg Keelor, NOBRO, La Luz, Partner, Jenn Grant, Sunflower Bean, Khruangbin, PJ Harvey, Tame Impala, Stars, Rich Aucoin... I could keep going...

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

By day I'm a content strategist—a fancy term for writing social media and online content. I'm a journalist by trade, so writing is a thing. I contributed to Craig Silliphant's book about Saskatoon music a few years back, have written for Ominocity as well as Planet S at one point, Volunteering is in my bones, even though I've taken a bit of a step back from that recently. I've been on the board of CFCR, Girls Rock Saskatoon, and have also pitched in at events.

Hobby wise, I like to bike, walk a dog named Sally (not mine, haha), and I read when I make time for it. I started learning piano recently, and attended Girls Rock All Grown up in 2019 and "learned" the guitar (need to get back into this.) I've kind of become a budgeting geek in the last couple years so read about that stuff too.

WILD CARD QUESTIONS:

What’s your favourite/least favourite pizza topping? Favourite: pepperoni! Least favourite? Olives. I like them, just not on pizza.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently? Book—Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead, From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle. Currently reading the Trickster series, on the second book. Movie? Minari, Nomadland.

