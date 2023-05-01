Remember that Sesame Street song "These are the people in your neighbourhood"? Well, here's a feature about the people at your Community Radio Station!

You like to party, and we like to party, so why don't we party together?

Join us for ...... Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer!

We are so happy to highlight one of our amazing volunteer hosts - Sarah Hnatuk (she/they) for our May 2023 edition of Get To Know A CFCR Volunteer.

Sarah was introduced to CFCR about 10 years ago while they were in high school. Her brother started hosting the Swing Shift weekly and she thought it was so "SO COOL". "I also was in my baby punk era and would tune into TV Party Tonight! every weekend." They have now been volunteering with CFCR for five years and counting, recently making the switch from the Friday Canadian Waves show to alternating Tuesdays on the Buzz.

Why do you volunteer here?

Hosting at CFCR is my mid-week happy place. Turning up the speakers and jamming music just feels so good.

What is your favourite thing about CFCR?

The people! It's so great to get to know other volunteers and what they are listening to.

What is your most memorable on-air show?

I did an all riot grrl playlist for TV Party a couple years back, or featuring queer musicians during Pride Month!

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do?

NOTHING, ONLY RADIO. Jk, I’m a visual artist and I love working with collage and mixed media. Recently I’ve started baking and am currently waiting for my sourdough starter to mature.

Who’s your favourite local musician?

Grimelda (so chaotic), or Chunder Buffett, or Shirley & the Pyramids.

What’s an upcoming Saskatoon event you’re looking forward to?

The Halluci Nation and Fucked Up show! Also, doesn’t count as an event, but sandbar season is right around the corner!

What song do you have on repeat right now?

I saw Future Islands play here last May, and their album “The Far Field” has been a weekly play since then. Track - “Ran”

Check out Future Islands bandcamp here and their song "Ran" below...