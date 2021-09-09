GET TO KNOW: Timothy Fraser Hampton

Timothy Fraser Hampton has been a long-time supporter of community radio, starting with CFCR’s predecessor CJUS, where he spent time around the station and was an avid listener. He began his active involvement with CFCR in 1998 when he made his debut on the airwaves as a live-to-air musician. TFH has been an official host for three years and can be heard every other week on Friday night’s Grooveyard, but you may have heard him filling in for any of our daytime weekday programs. With Timothy’s distinct voice and exuberant on-air persona, our Program Director Jay calls him “CFCR’s answer to Wolfman Jack.” He’s a great Host, and a swell guy all around!

Why do you volunteer? Why is CFCR important to the community? CFCR gives a voice to those who do not conform to corporate interests.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you on the air? I had a heart attack live on air. I finished the show and then spent a week in ICU and 10 days in the cardio ward. Just keep rocking as I will live hard until I die.

What’s your favourite CFCR shows? Sounds of Scotland and the multicultural weekend programs.

Who is your favourite local band right now? Wasted heretics.

Aside from radio, what else do you like to do? Writer singer/songwriter. Grandfather my grandkids. Great cook, mechanic, carpenter.

WILD CARD QUESTIONS:

What’s your favourite pizza topping? Gotta have pinapple.

What’s the best book you’ve read or movie/show you’ve seen recently? Ibn Battuta’s A Masterpiece to Those Who Contemplate the Wonders of Cities and the Marvels of Travelling