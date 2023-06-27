CFCR's Board of Directors is a group of amazing volunteers who are committed to overseeing the "big picture" of The Community Radio Society of Saskatoon. The Board of Directors is not a "working board" - at CFCR, we are lucky enough to have the funding required to maintain a small staff who handle day-to-day operations. Rather, CFCR's board is responsible for providing important input and direction of a supervisory and governance nature.

Our 2023 Annual General Meeting took place at Amigo's Cantina on May 31st. We elected our 2023 Board of Directors, and wanted to give you a chance to acquaint yourself with them!

So without further ado...

Nicholas Chelsom McCormick (he/him)

President/Chair

Engaged in the Governance, Community Engagement, Fundraising, Finance and Relocation committees

Re-elected, Year 1 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

Since the year 2000

What show do you host?

8-10 GE&H every other Wednesday & @theguitarshow once or twice a month, Friday nights 730-9pm

What's your favorite foods?

Ethinic food including Sushi, Indian, Thai & Vietnamese

Bananas

Music recommendations?

Witch Prophet: Gateway Experience

Bonny Doon: Let There Be Music

Sigur Ros: Átta

Orville Peck: Bronco

Leith Ross: To Learn

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

Everything, especially the diversity of our membership, our volunteers, our staff and our board and all our commitment to independent Community Radio in Saskatoon.

Sarah Hnatuk (they/she)

Vice Chair

Engaged in the Finance and Governance Committees

Newly elected, Year 1 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

Just about 6 years!

What show do you host?

I’m on the Tuesday Buzz bi-weekly- right now, but my favorite to fill in for is TV Party Tonight!

What's your favorite foods?

French fries! Any form of potatoes, really.

Music recommendations?

Les Lunatiques just put out a killer new album, and my all time favorites the Pack AD are headlining Ness Creek this year!

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

My favourite thing about CFCR is pulling out shazam to see what great music my fellow hosts are playing. I also love the fundraising shows, and I’m very fond of FeBREWary.

Brett Campbell (he/him)



Treasurer

Engaged in the Finance Committee

Continuing in term, Year 2 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR:

Since 2006.

What show do you host?

Friday morning Green Eggs and Ham, 8 to 10am.

What's your favorite foods?

Dahl, cheddar cheese.

Music recommendations?

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Hooded Fang, Oingo Boingo, the Sadies, Gus Englehorn

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

I enjoy listening to hosts with unique personalities and musical tastes.

Kathy Gallant (she/her)

Secretary

Engaged in the Community Engagement, Fundraising and Relocation Committees

Continuing in term, Year 2 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

12+ years

What show do you host?

I'm not hosting currently, but most recently The Buzz, and I was on Green Eggs and Ham for years.

What are your favourite foods?

Sushi

Music recommendations?

La Luz, Janelle Monae, Jessie Ware

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

The people and the contribution to the community

Patrick McKenna (he/him)

Member-at-large

Engaged in the Governance Committee

Re-elected, Year 1 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

Since 2017.

What show do you host?

GREEN EGGS & HAM (bi-weekly, Wednesday, 6-8am)

What's your favorite foods?

PIZZA (can't be a classic!)

Music recommendations?

THE 70s (from disco to soul to folk there are great things to (re)discover!)

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

IT'S ALWAYS SO INTERESTING AND NEW AND AUTHENTIC!

James Murray (he/him)

Member-at-large

Engaged in Governance, Community Engagement, and Relocation Committees

Newly elected, Year 1 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

Since November 2020

What show do you host?

Monday edition of The Buzz, occasionally Venom & Leather

What's your favorite foods?

Vegan anything

Music recommendations?

Pearla, Stuck, Bridal Party, Wu-Tang Clan, Phrozen, Autonoesis, Wormwitch, Gutvoid, Lutheran, Grimelda

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

The diversity of voices, tastes, and opinions

Braden Buhler (he/him)

Member-at-large

Engaged in the Community Engagement Comittee

Newly elected, Year 1 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

6 months.

What show do you host?

Rusted Satellites.

What's your favorite foods?

Chili paneer and saffron rice.

Music recommendations?

GreenWing (Saskatoon)

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

The feeling of community within CFCR, and the support they give back to the community.

Fabian Minnema (he/him)

Member-at-large

Engaged in the Relocation Committee

Continuing in term, Year 2 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

I first started hosting in the old location years ago (25?) and have been on the air intermittently ever since.

What show do you host?

I am back on the air every other Wednesday morning from 8-10 on Green Eggs And Ham starting July 5th!

What's your favorite foods?

I really like Masala dishes and anything Currie flavored. And Pizza.

Music recommendations?

My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall Deluxe is an album I tell a lot of people to listen to. It's got a lot going on but never tires you out. Walk and listen, WATCH FOR CARS!

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

I am really enjoying the evening programming lately. It's fun to hear new music and try to put a face to the voice of the DJ's. And all that vinyl that's played at the station really does set CFCR apart.

Anne Jeffrey (any pronouns)

Member-at-large

Engaged in Community Engagement, Fundraising and Relocation Committees

Continuing in term, Year 2 of 2

How long have you been part of CFCR?

5 years at least

What show do you host?

green eggs and ham Thursday 6am. but my favourite is venom & leather

What's your favorite foods?

sandwich

Music recommendations?

mac de Marco - one wayne g

What's your favourite thing about CFCR?

working out my glutes on the way to the station

CFCR is so appreciative of our dedicated audience, volunteer base and our Board of Directors.

Thank-you for taking the time to get to know the CFCR Board a bit!