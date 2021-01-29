We’d like to introduce you to some great new programs that have hit the airwaves in 2020 & 2021. As always, find the full schedule at cfcr.ca/schedule.

Stereo and the Stove Mondays 11:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Host Jordan "The Stove" Stovra invites you to join him on your stereo, where he welcomes a variety of guests onto the radio waves of Saskatoon. They discuss the speaker's past, their interests, and their fields of expertise, all while listening to some of the best music of the past 50 years. Some of the guests will be Drug User Activist Garth Mullins from the award winning Crackdown Podcast to long-time Canadian Wrestling personality and CIUT 89.5 Radio Host Dan Lovranski.

F.I.R.E! Mondays 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM

F.I.R.E! on the airwaves! Built from the ashes of our long-running Laundry List program, F.I.R.E! (Feminist Intersectional Radio Education) is a rotating collective of hosts who will explore diverse issues with a feminist intersectional lens. Get your weekly healthy feed of social justice, activism, and anti-racism with us every Monday at 6pm! Set the airwaves on F.I.R.E!

Switching Gears Thursdays 6:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Switching Gears is a half-hour weekly ride covering anything bike related. Saskatoon is the hub but expect some content from the rest of the province and beyond. Events, results, conversations, stories, opinions and more. Join the ride by following Switching Gears on Twitter & Instagram.

The Guitar Show Fridays 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Join host and certified luthier Chris Vasseur every Friday night as he regales the listener with tales (and of course tunes) plucked from the pages of guitar history. Without getting too far into the technical aspects, Chris will discuss the history and culture of the world's most popular instrument. The Guitar Show will feature songs and stories from the world of guitar while spotlighting specific innovators, builders and players. Chris will also occasionally feature industry and musical guests from right here in Saskatoon and abroad. If you love all things guitar, come chill with Chris every Friday night! Keep up-to-date with The Guitar Show on Facebook and Instagram!

Rainbow Country Sundays 9:30 PM- 11:30 PM

Producer & Host Mark Tara is your tour guide through Rainbow Country, a little Gay radio show working to blend music & interviews, to give a voice to the LGBTQ2S Community and BEYOND. Produced at CIUT campus radio at the University of Toronto, and proudly syndicated by CFCR. Email Rainbow Country at mark@marktara.com, or find info about the show on the web.