Here you'll see initiatives in place to help support Ukraine and Ukrainian Refugees.

Immigration Support for Those Affected by the Situation in Ukraine

IRCC has announced additional immigration supports for those affected by the situation in Ukraine. Please share this message with anyone you know that would find this information relevant and helpful.

Canada has been closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, and remains steadfast in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is taking additional steps to support Ukrainians and people residing in Ukraine, and to make it easier and faster for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their accompanying immediate family members to return to Canada.

Details can be found through the following link.

https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2022/02/additional-immigration-support-for-those-affected-by-the-situation-in-ukraine.html

CFCR Member & Volunteer, Shirley Koob, has collaborated with Canadian Juno award winning Saskatchewan artist, Eliza Doyle elizamarydoyle.com.

Thanks to Eliza, Shirley was inspired to write her very first song called Cries of Ukraine and she recorded it at Skullcreek Studios in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on May 21, 2022!

Listen to Cries of Ukraine now!

With millions of people fleeing Ukraine, Shirley had been wanting to do something to help out...so she decided to send her song ​out to family and friends, etc. to help raise awareness of the invasion of Ukraine.

If you would like to donate to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan http://www.ucc.sk.ca, all donations will go to support Displaced Persons from Ukraine coming to Saskatchewan.

Here are two options for donating:

1) Send a cheque (Canadian and American cheques accepted). Please make the cheque payable to Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan and mail it to:

Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan

Attention: "Cries of Ukraine" - Displaced Persons from Ukraine

# 4 - 2345 Avenue C North

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

S7L 5Z5

Canada

Phone: 306-652-5850 ext. 101

Toll-free: 1-888-652-5850 ext. 101

www.ucc.sk.ca

OR

2) By credit card:

If you are comfortable/feel it is safe to email your credit card information for e-transfer, you can fill out the attached donation form (check box "Donation in Support of Displaced People from Ukraine") and email your credit card information to the Ukrainian Congress of Saskatchewan (email: info@ucc.sk.ca).

If you are not comfortable/do not feel it is safe to email your credit card information, you can call the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan at (306) 652-5850 extension 101(or toll-free 1.888.652.5850 extension 101) and speak with Maryna (Administrative Coordinator/Bookeeper). If you reach her voicemail, please leave a message saying you would like to donate to "Cries of Ukraine - Displaced Persons from Ukraine". (Please be patient while waiting for a return phone call because, as you can imagine, she is extremely busy right now). You can also contact Maryna by email at: info@ucc.sk.ca

Thank you for listening to the Cries of Ukraine!